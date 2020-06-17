Forget the FAANGs - the top under-the-radar tech opportunities

Best hidden gems to get your teeth into

Square
By Jeremy Lang, partner and co-founder of Ardevora Asset Management

US mobile payments company Square is up 637.3% since its November 2015 IPO and has returned 44.4% YTD

We like businesses providing the metaphorical plumbing for financial transactions. These companies are like toll roads for the flow of financial information – such as instructions to buy, sell or transfer – which, once established, are difficult and expensive to dislodge.

Square fits into the financial plumbing category of stocks, facilitating the increasing use of online payments and the broader move towards a cashless society. As a facilitator, it has a reasonably difficult to break business, in our view, with easy growth and relative pricing power. 

The investment thesis centres on our belief analysts misunderstand the longevity and sustainability of this growth.
Shopify 
By Mark Baribeau, portfolio manager of the PGIM Jennison Global Equity Opportunities fund

E-commerce business Shopify is up 2168.5% over five years and has returned 97.6% YTD.
 
This crisis has illustrated the power of cloud-based platforms, which have been a lifeline to businesses and employees during the world's largest work-from-home experiment.

Shopify is good example of a cloud-based platform with easy-to-use infrastructure tools and an omni-channel e-commerce capability, which has helped small and medium-sized businesses during these times of restricted personal mobility.
RingCentral
By Mark Baribeau

RingCentral is up 1339.6% over five years and has returned 60.2% YTD. 

As a provider of cloud-based communications software that allows for business communications across multiple devices, locations and modes, RingCentral is an example of a company benefitting from the acceleration to unified communications in the decentralised work environment.
Lam Research
By David Eiswert, portfolio manager of the T. Rowe Price Global Focused Equity fund

Lam Research, a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration business solutions, is up 267% over five years and has returned 2.6% YTD.

The recent market volatility allowed us to pick up the company. We remain bullish on semiconductor names, as we believe the industry will be relatively insulated from the current crisis environment and should still benefit from powerful trends over the next one to two years. 

This is due to accelerating DRAM and NAND demand, broader 5G rollout, as well as higher capital intensity in logic, foundry and memory.
Alibaba and JD.com
By Jacob Mitchell, portfolio manager and CIO of Antipodes Partners

Alibaba is up 9.8% over five years and 3.7% YTD. JD.com 76.2% over five years and 61.6% YTD. 

Chinese e-commerce is largely an oligopolistic market, with both Alibaba and JD.com well placed. In our assessment, the market is undervaluing two aspects of the case. 

Firstly, the opportunity for these two giants to take share among the roughly one billion Chinese living in Tier 3 and below cities, where online adoption lags the top tiers by a third, as well as the new retail or omnichannel opportunity.

The future of retail will involve the convergence of data rich e-commerce platforms with offline retail. These omnichannel initiatives address a target market that is five times larger than online retail but are one-fifth as profitable. 

Organised channels for fresh grocery sales are hugely underdeveloped compared to those in the US, where established super/hypermarkets account for more than 90% of sales. 

In China, wet markets – the Asian equivalent of farmers markets – still account for more than 70% of fresh grocery. 

Given the Covid-19 outbreak likely originated in a Wuhan wet market, China will now permanently modernise its fresh food supply chain. 

Alibaba and JD.com are deploying multiple strategies to attack this opportunity, including partnerships with offline players.

L'Oréal
By Saïd Tazi, portfolio manager at SYZ Private Banking

French cosmetics brand L'Oréal has returned 69.8% over five years and 4% YTD.

The term "tech" is no longer fit for purpose. Tech is not a sector anymore; in many industries, company growth is now constrained by the degree to which tech exists in business models – across every sector. For example, even a cosmetics firm like L'Oréal has a strong tech component. 

The company's e-commerce channel is growing very fast and, importantly, it has known how to attract younger generations with apps using augmented reality for make-up.

The performance of tech stocks amid the market chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic has been notable, with the performance of the giants of the sector Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook often single out by market commentators. 

However, while these stocks still dominate the headlines, investors continue to unearth appealing technology and related opportunities outside of the behemoths.

Here, Investment Week speaks to several portfolio managers about their favourite under-the-radar tech opportunities.

Jeremy Lang, partner and co-founder of Ardevora Asset Management, said: "The quality growth stocks we hold - generally in the tech sector - have become so entwined in the way businesses are run that these companies appear more like a safe utility than an unpredictable growth stock.

"These are not just the FAANGs - other areas of focus include the shift to a cashless society or increasing global use of electronic trading."

All figures accurate as of 17 June. 

