Forget the FAANGs - the top under-the-radar tech opportunities

Alibaba and JD.com
By Jacob Mitchell, portfolio manager and CIO of Antipodes Partners
Alibaba is up 9.8% over five years and 3.7% YTD. JD.com 76.2% over five years and 61.6% YTD.
Chinese e-commerce is largely an oligopolistic market, with both Alibaba and JD.com well placed. In our assessment, the market is undervaluing two aspects of the case.
Firstly, the opportunity for these two giants to take share among the roughly one billion Chinese living in Tier 3 and below cities, where online adoption lags the top tiers by a third, as well as the new retail or omnichannel opportunity.
The future of retail will involve the convergence of data rich e-commerce platforms with offline retail. These omnichannel initiatives address a target market that is five times larger than online retail but are one-fifth as profitable.
Organised channels for fresh grocery sales are hugely underdeveloped compared to those in the US, where established super/hypermarkets account for more than 90% of sales.
In China, wet markets – the Asian equivalent of farmers markets – still account for more than 70% of fresh grocery.
Given the Covid-19 outbreak likely originated in a Wuhan wet market, China will now permanently modernise its fresh food supply chain.
Alibaba and JD.com are deploying multiple strategies to attack this opportunity, including partnerships with offline players.