Forget the FAANGs - the top under-the-radar tech opportunities

Square

By Jeremy Lang, partner and co-founder of Ardevora Asset Management





US mobile payments company Square is up 637.3% since its November 2015 IPO and has returned 44.4% YTD





We like businesses providing the metaphorical plumbing for financial transactions. These companies are like toll roads for the flow of financial information – such as instructions to buy, sell or transfer – which, once established, are difficult and expensive to dislodge.





Square fits into the financial plumbing category of stocks, facilitating the increasing use of online payments and the broader move towards a cashless society. As a facilitator, it has a reasonably difficult to break business, in our view, with easy growth and relative pricing power.





The investment thesis centres on our belief analysts misunderstand the longevity and sustainability of this growth.