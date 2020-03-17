Jupiter's Heslop on how he is positioning the recently launched small-cap vehicle

Jupiter Asset Management's maiden European smaller companies venture will look to take advantage of the recent "dislocation in [share] prices" caused by coronavirus worries, according to manager Mark Heslop.

Jupiter launched the £5m Jupiter European Smaller Companies fund at the end of February as it builds out its European stable of funds headed by Heslop and his former Columbia Threadneedle colleague Mark Nichols.

The team is completed by assistant manager Sohil Chotai, but Heslop said Jupiter plans one or two more hires "over time".

Heslop said he sees "an awful lot of opportunity in the small-cap space", with that dislocation "providing opportunity for us to buy some great businesses at much more attractive prices than were available just a month or two ago".

"Shares [are] being hit quite indiscriminately in some cases, because of valid near-term concerns," he told Investment Week.

"But they are near-term concerns and we think that great business models will ride through near-term issues and still be great businesses for the long term.

"In some cases, they can do even better as a consequence of short-term dislocation in both financial markets but also their own industrial markets."

It is Jupiter's first foray into the European small-cap space and Heslop said it is "the perfect product for the Jupiter stable".

"The small-cap space is absolutely the right universe for active management and high-conviction investing," he explained.

The fund will be run in a similar style to Heslop's former Threadneedle European Smaller Companies mandate, but with a higher-conviction portfolio of between 50 and 60 stocks.

"Greater focus on fewer ideas has the potential to deliver superior returns over time, because it will result in us having an even greater understanding of the businesses we are investing in," Heslop said.

The manager will search for firms with strong economic moats and sustainable competitive advantages that are able to "generate shareholder value for longer than the market believes" by compounding high levels of return on capital.

Examples include Belimo, which makes actuator valves used to turn on and off the air and water flow in commercial buildings. The Swiss firm has 50% market share, which Heslop called "phenomenal".

"If you go to most commercial contractors or installers, they won't talk about putting an actuator into a building, they talk about putting a Belimo into a building," he said. The stock has fallen 25% from recent highs.

Pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier DiaSorin, meanwhile, has slipped 21% since late February.

Heslop said it was difficult and expensive for customers to switch from using the German company's services, as "they would have to get their drug completely re-approved by the relevant authorities" in a lengthy process.

"That barrier to exit, or switch, is incredibly powerful and gives Sartorius real pricing power over its customers."

Heslop will also keep an eye on liquidity, which can be hard to find below around the €300m mark.

"If we cannot build a reasonable-sized position in a relatively short space of time, then we will not buy that company because we know how difficult getting out of illiquid positions can be."

Elsewhere, Heslop explained that ESG was "absolutely critical to how we think about investing".

"This is not an ESG mandate; I would, however, expect it to score well in terms of ESG factors because of our approach to investing."

During his 10-year tenure as manager, Heslop's Threadneedle fund returned 296%, compared to the IA European Smaller Companies sector's 197%.