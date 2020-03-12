Should income-seekers take a look at opportunities in the high-yielding leasing sector?

Recent precipitous share price falls in the Association of Investment Companies' (AIC) leasing sector may have presented an investment opportunity for income-seekers, but caution remains warranted, according to experts.

The sector average fell 20% in the six months to 18 February 2020, sparked by Airbus's decision to cease production of its A380 by 2021 after its main customer, Emirates, dropped orders. All four aviation financing trusts have a high weighting to the plane.

Subsequently, SQN Asset Finance Income lost 40% of its value in the space of 11 days in January after writing down the value of its portfolio of anaerobic digestion plants.

Risks to the investment thesis on these vehicles is high, with the AIC's communications director Annabel Brodie-Smith noting the importance of researching the firms carefully.

"While the yields are attractive for income seekers, leasing companies should only be considered as part of a balanced long-term portfolio," she continued.

Aviation leasing

The sector is likely to fluctuate according to newsflow surrounding the A380. Indeed, the sector staged a 5% rally on 18 February as Amedeo sold two planes back to Etihad Airways for £130m.

It was "undoubtedly positive news", but "could be misleading", according to broker Stifel. Analysts noted Amedeo had essentially unwound a lease early and that Etihad had been obligated to make payments for another nine years.

"Without this obligation, we feel it unlikely an unrelated party would transact at that price," they said.

Still, it goes some way to allaying the market's concerns that the secondary market for the planes is non-existent.

Charlotte Cuthbertson, co-manager of the Miton Global Opportunities trust, said the high yields offered by the aircraft leasing trusts had previously made them popular with investors, meaning there was no discount play in the sector.

However, Cuthbertson thinks the trusts could now be close to an "interesting point", "where the income stream is so high that the end recoverable amount can be very low for investors to still get their money back."

Those with positive views on parts of the sector are split on the most attractive way to access it. Stifel last week upgraded its rating on Doric Nimrod Air Two to 'positive', from 'neutral'.

"We believe it offers the best value, the highest dividend yield of 14.7% and as the largest fund offers the most liquidity," Stifel's analysts said.

"In addition, all seven A380's leases in the portfolio expire within 12 months of each other and we believe it is unlikely that Emirates would seek to exit all in such close proximity."

Rupert Silver's Credo Dynamic fund owns Doric Nimrod Two and Three alongside Amedeo and topped up its exposure after the sell-off.

"We believe this an attractive risk-adjusted opportunity that has a low correlation to the broader portfolio," he said.

Silver explained: "If we assume the aeroplanes are sent for scrap, which is likely to be the worst-case scenario, the current price offers high single-digit internal rates of return.

"There is the potential for further income before aeroplanes are scrapped as at a certain price other airlines or wet-leasing operators may enter the market, albeit somewhat limited by the expensive refit costs.

"Any further income or re-leasing is very much upside from the current levels.

"At the current prices, we estimate that the aeroplanes have to achieve little more than approximately $13m to breakeven, which is around a third of market estimates of scrap."

James Carthew, head of investment company research at QuotedData, meanwhile, owns DP Aircraft I.

"I still find it weird that you could buy the company for £28m and end up with a plane that was valued at $180m new and £81.4m at the end of March 2019", he said.

Ship-shape funds

Alongside the aircraft funds, SQN also leases manufacturing and marine equipment, among other assets.

Carthew said the trust "showed initial promise in its attempts to build a diversified leasing portfolio, but has made a number of blunders along the way".

The anaerobic digestion plat writedown led the board to undertake a strategic review, which could lead to a run-off of its portfolio, though Stifel has noted alternative managers are interested in taking on the mandate.

Silver said his fund had initiated a position in SQN's 'C' shares after its recent sell-off due to the asset-backing of its portfolio meaning that "in the worst-case scenario we would expect reasonable recovery levels compared to the corporate bond market".

The fund has "had 11 trouble investments, ten of which have still delivered very attractive returns in line with their targets. The last investment of the 11 still provided a positive total return", he said.

In addition, the 'C' shares, in comparison to the original share class, "have a lower portfolio term, very limited exposure (if any) to assets which are currently going through difficulty and income cover".

The strategic review remains a risk as well as an opportunity, with the possibility a new management team would "kitchen sink the assets".

However, Silver countered: "Fresh faces could also help to alleviate the market's concern of broader systemic portfolio risk."

Sea-going vessel leasor Tufton Oceanic Assets, meanwhile, has had success by "taking advantage of the oversupply of ships ordered in the years immediately before the Global Financial Crisis to buy ships at a discount", according to Cuthbertson.

Carthew noted it currently trades on a 10.8% premium and is raising money to expand.

Silver said his fund has previously had exposure to Tufton, but recently sold in order to reduce the portfolio's US dollar exposure.

"We remain open to adding this exposure at a later date."