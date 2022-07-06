Industry Voice: Evaluating ESG Bonds—What's Behind the Label?

Greenwashing risks underpin importance of assessing an ESG bond’s credentials

clock • 3 min read
Industry Voice: Evaluating ESG Bonds—What's Behind the Label?

The market for debt issued with an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focus has grown rapidly in recent years to become a significant feature of today's fixed income investing landscape. While we are encouraged to see companies and governments undertaking green and social projects eligible for ESG‑labelled bond financing, caution is warranted. This fast‑growing, yet still nascent, category has proven vulnerable to greenwashing—where some securities convey a false impression or provide misleading information about the environmental credentials of an organisation's products, services, and investments. Furthermore, not all green, social, sustainability, and sustainability‑linked bonds are created equal or have adequate safeguards in place to ensure that their proceeds will indeed target sustainable activities. For these reasons, we do not feel that it is appropriate to just accept a bond as "sustainable" based solely on its label. A robust ESG bond framework is vital, therefore, to help evaluate the credentials of an ESG‑labelled bond.

Rapid Growth in ESG‑Labelled Issuance Set to Continue 

Since the issuance of the first green bond in 2007, the market for sustainable finance has grown considerably and broadened to include social, sustainability, and sustainability‑linked bonds. In 2021, for the first time ever, more than USD 1 trillion worth of bonds were sold for the purpose of either financing specific environmental/social projects (green, social, and sustainability bonds) or for general purposes (sustainability‑linked bonds) where the structure is linked to the issuer's achievement of a predefined ESG target. 

 

This post was funded by T. Rowe Price

Important Information

For professional clients only. Not for further distribution.

This material is being furnished for general informational purposes only. The material does not constitute or undertake to give advice of any nature, including fiduciary investment advice, and prospective investors are recommended to seek independent legal, financial and tax advice before making any investment decision. T. Rowe Price group of companies including T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and/or its affiliates receive revenue from T. Rowe Price investment products and services. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can go down as well as up. Investors may get back less than the amount invested.

The material does not constitute a distribution, an offer, an invitation, a personal or general recommendation or solicitation to sell or buy any securities in any jurisdiction or to conduct any particular investment activity. The material has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction.

Information and opinions presented have been obtained or derived from sources believed to be reliable and current; however, we cannot guarantee the sources' accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. The views contained herein are as of the date noted on the material and are subject to change without notice; these views may differ from those of other T. Rowe Price group companies and/or associates. Under no circumstances should the material, in whole or in part, be copied or redistributed without consent from T. Rowe Price.

The material is not intended for use by persons in jurisdictions which prohibit or restrict the distribution of the material and in certain countries the material is provided upon specific request.

It is not intended for distribution to retail investors in any jurisdiction.

This material is issued and approved by T. Rowe Price International Ltd, 60 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4N 4TZ which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. For Professional Clients only.

© 2022 T. Rowe Price. All rights reserved. T. ROWE PRICE, INVEST WITH CONFIDENCE, and the bighorn sheep design are, collectively and/or apart, trademarks or registered trademarks of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

 

Related Topics

More on Bonds

Yields are low by historic standards but "slowdown" is on its way.
Bonds

Morningstar Investment Conference: 'We are nowhere near finished in terms of interest rate hikes'

UK base rate priced at 3.5% in one year

Georgie Lee
clock 06 July 2022 • 3 min read
The biggest shift is seen in the energy sector, with oil and gas producers cutting debt by $155bn.
Bonds

Energy sector leads first decline in global corporate debt for eight years

JH Corporate Debt index

Valeria Martinez
clock 06 July 2022 • 2 min read
Ben Lord, manager of the M&G Corporate Bond fund
Bonds

M&G's Ben Lord: 'Plenty' of opportunities following sell-off

Time to reverse some positions

Ben Lord
clock 06 July 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Stock Spotlight: Shell reaps the rewards of decade-high oil prices

04 July 2022 • 6 min read
02

UK answer to SFDR faces another setback as FCA consultation delayed

05 July 2022 • 1 min read
03

Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

Economic secretary John Glen resigns

06 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

Artemis co-founder steps away from fund management

04 July 2022 • 1 min read
06

Industry Voice: Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust drives transformation in communities

04 July 2022 • 12 min read
07 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot