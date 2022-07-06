AssetCo scraps bonus scheme following disapproval from shareholders

Replacement scheme 'in due course'

Martin Gilbert, chair of AssetCo
Martin Gilbert, chair of AssetCo

AssetCo has abandoned its long term incentive plan (LTIP) for executives after investors expressed their dissatisfaction with the remuneration structure.

According to a company statement, following a decision to open a review of the policy by its remuneration committee last year, and a period of consultation with advisers and shareholders, it decided to cancel the LTIP beyond the period 8 January 2021 to 30 September 2021.

"The company will take time to consult with its advisers and shareholders in terms of appropriate schemes/arrangements to replace the LTIP and will make an announcement in due course," it said.

Under the LTIP, 993,315 ordinary shares of 10p each would have been granted to executives over a five-year deferral period, with the first tranche due for release in December 2021.

It said that no shares had been awarded to participants of the scheme to date.

The move has accelerated the allocation of shares, which are now subject to "lock-in arrangements" that restricts employees from selling.

Asset managers commit to executive pay engagement following LGIM's decision to end feedback

AssetCo said shares would be settled net of employee national insurance contributions and pay as you earn obligations, which would be paid in full by the AIM-listed firm, adding the total number of shares issued would also be significantly reduced.

Net shares issued today totalled 518,909, of which 345,935 were deferred shares.

There was a notable increase in shareholder revolts over executive pay at listed firms and asset managers this AGM season, as the UK was plunged into a cost-of-living crisis.

Up to 46% of shareholders at Liontrust opposed a proposal to increase the salary of CEO John Ions by 58%, to £550,000.

AssetCo recently completed its acquisition of River & Mercantile for just under £100m and has agreed to purchase SVM for £10.7m.

According to results published in June, it suffered losses before tax of £2.6m.

