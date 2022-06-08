For professional and institutional investors only.  Capital at risk.

Industry Voice Video: Stewardship - investing in ESG leaders

clock • 2 min read

Stewardship investing focuses on companies that balance the interests of people, the planet and profits.  In the video below, Equity Portfolio Manager Yolanda Courtines, introduces the Wellington Global Stewards Fund — a highly selective, core, global equity fund.

 

 

This post is funded by Wellington Management

The views expressed are those of the author at the time of writing. Other teams may hold different views and make different investment decisions. The value of your investment may become worth more or less than at the time of original investment. While any third-party data used is considered reliable, its accuracy is not guaranteed. For professional, institutional, or accredited investors only. 

In the UK, issued Wellington Management International Limited (WMIL), a firm authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Reference number: 208573). In Europe (ex. UK and Switzerland), issued by Wellington Management Europe GmbH which is authorised and regulated by  the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

©2022 Wellington Management. All rights reserved. As of April 2022.

Disclaimer

For professional, institutional and accredited investors only. Capital at risk. The views expressed are those of the authors and are subject to change. Other teams may hold different views and make different investment decisions. This material and its contents are current at the time of writing and may not be reproduced or distributed in whole or in part, for any purpose, without the express written consent of Wellington Management. While any third-party data used is considered reliable, its accuracy is not guaranteed. This commentary is provided for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as a current or past recommendation and is not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase shares or other securities. Holdings vary and there is no guarantee that a portfolio has held or will continue hold any of the securities listed. Wellington assumes no duty to update any information in this material in the event that such information changes.

 

 

