Industry Voice: Biodiversity loss - The other systemic crisis

Biodiversity loss is a subject that rarely captures the public's attention, bar the occasional nature documentary or headline. Yet, the unprecedented rate of species loss is a systemic crisis that will impact every area of our lives.

Why is biodiversity so important?

Biodiversity is now declining faster than at any time in history1 with up to a million species facing extinction within decades2. Indeed, population sizes of mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles have already fallen almost 70% since 19703.

Nature's services underpin our very survival and global economic activity, thus directly influencing wealth creation and preservation. The value of biodiversity and ecosystems to our physical and mental wellbeing is inestimable. Yet, natural capital also provides critical ‘ecosystem services' that provide us with huge economic benefits.

Nature's services

Source: Janus Henderson Investors, 2022.

The total economic value that nature provides is estimated to be between a staggering US$125 and $140 trillion per year4, which is more than 1.5 times global GDP5. More than half of the world's total GDP, or US$44 trillion, involves activities that are moderately or highly dependent on nature, according to the World Economic Forum6.

Biodiversity loss along with deforestation also exacerbate the systemic threat of climate change. Climate change, in turn, is acting to worsen biodiversity loss. Diverse ecosystems with healthy biodiversity are essential for climate change adaptation and mitigation, increasing resilience to future climate impacts. Biodiversity loss also increases the likelihood of the emergence of diseases that can pass from animals to humans, like COVID-19.

Global action to tackle the biodiversity crisis has been slow but will be given added impetus at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) expected to take place in August 2022. COP15 will bring nations together with the aim of galvanising efforts to protect critical habitats, improve water quality, control invasive species and safeguard connectivity. Alongside the publication of the beta Taskforce for Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework in March 2022, which aims to align corporate reporting and investment to address nature-related risks, the next few months could be critical in efforts to reduce biodiversity loss.

Investor implications

We believe that investors must accept that biodiversity loss and ecosystem damage represent significant and financially material risks to their portfolios.

The University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL, 2021) has divided nature-related financial risks into three categories, which investors should evaluate:

Physical risks resulting from the degradation of ecosystem services by economic activity, for example, air quality, water security and food provision.

Transition risks arising from shifting policy, legal, technology and consumer/market dynamics.

Liability risks associated with emerging legal cases related to loss or damage from environmental change, including pay-outs, fines, insurance costs and reputational costs.

The focus should be on institutions and sectors whose operations have the greatest detrimental impact on natural capital. The World Economic Forum (2020) finds that three systems are responsible for endangering 80% of threatened or near threatened species7:

Food, land and ocean use

Infrastructure and the built environment

Energy and extractives

Investors should identify those companies that acknowledge their impact and dependence on nature, particularly agriculture and food. Investors can also use engagement to pressure companies to align with commonly agreed nature-based goals and disclose nature-related risks where possible.

Depending on an investor's desired approach, biodiversity considerations can be integrated into an overall portfolio approach. Some approaches may focus on maximising risk-adjusted returns and assessing biodiversity from a risk management and opportunities perspective, while others may invest with the aim of achieving a positive impact alongside returns.

Implicit in all approaches is that investors should be guided by a systems-thinking mindset. The climate and biodiversity crises show that nature - on which our survival depends - works as an interconnected, dynamic system with feedback loops. The economic and societal impacts of investors' decisions are not narrow, short term and linear, but wide-ranging, long term and highly unpredictable. We believe investors must accept this paradigm if they are to contribute to solutions around biodiversity loss and ecosystem damage.

Find out more as we explore the scale of biodiversity loss and the emerging global response to it.

References:

1 The Economics of Biodiversity: The Dasgupta Review (UK Government, 2021)

2 The Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), 2019)

3 Living Planet Report' (WWF, 2020)

4, 5 Nature4Climate.org (2020)

6 Nature Risk Rising: Why the Crisis Engulfing Nature Matters for Business and the Economy (WEF, 2020)

7 The Future of Nature And Business (World Economic Forum, 2020)

This post is funded by Janus Henderson Investors

Important information:

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) or sustainable investing considers factors beyond traditional financial analysis. This may limit available investments and cause performance and exposures to differ from, and potentially be more concentrated in certain areas than, the broader market.

The views presented are as of the date published. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as investment, legal or tax advice or as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector. Nothing in this material shall be deemed to be a direct or indirect provision of investment management services specific to any client requirements. Opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes, are not an indication of trading intent, are subject to change and may not reflect the views of others in the organization. It is not intended to indicate or imply that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any portfolio. No forecasts can be guaranteed and there is no guarantee that the information supplied is complete or timely, nor are there any warranties with regard to the results obtained from its use. Janus Henderson Investors is the source of data unless otherwise indicated, and has reasonable belief to rely on information and data sourced from third parties. Past performance does not predict future returns. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value.



Not all products or services are available in all jurisdictions. This material or information contained in it may be restricted by law, may not be reproduced or referred to without express written permission or used in any jurisdiction or circumstance in which its use would be unlawful. Janus Henderson is not responsible for any unlawful distribution of this material to any third parties, in whole or in part. The contents of this material have not been approved or endorsed by any regulatory agency.



Janus Henderson Investors is the name under which investment products and services are provided by the entities identified in the following jurisdictions: Europe by Janus Henderson Investors International Limited (reg no. 3594615), Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited (reg. no. 906355), Janus Henderson Fund Management UK Limited (reg. no. 2678531), Henderson Equity Partners Limited (reg. no.2606646), (each registered in England and Wales at 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority) and Henderson Management S.A. (reg no. B22848 at 2 Rue de Bitbourg, L-1273, Luxembourg and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier).

For use only by institutional, professional, qualified and sophisticated investors, qualified distributors, wholesale investors and wholesale clients as defined by the applicable jurisdiction. Not for public viewing or distribution. Marketing Communication.

Janus Henderson, Knowledge Shared and Knowledge Labs are trademarks of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.