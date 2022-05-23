Industry asks 'what sort of culture HSBC is breeding' in wake of Stuart Kirk suspension

“More broadly, this is another massive smirch on HSBC’s reputation on climate, which it has been at pains to burnish recently.”

In the days following Kirk's 'Miami' speech, in which he questioned who would care if the city wound up six metres under water in a bid to demonstrate humanity's ability to adapt to changing environments, HSBC Group has sought to distance itself from its employee.

HSBC suspends Stuart Kirk over climate change 'hyperbole' speech - reports

The overall group chief executive, along with the chief executives of wealth and personal banking and global asset management, have all publicly disavowed the speech, arguing it does not reflect the group's stance on climate change.

However, it was reported by the FT this weekend that the presentation was signed off internally and was known to the firm for at least two months in advance, raising questions about the sincerity of its recent claims of climate credentials, and whether Kirk's comments were as "rogue" as they have been made out.

Gavin Haynes, co-founder of Fairview Investing, noted the speech was "clearly embarrassing for HSBC and at odds with the chief executive's comments that the transition to net zero is of utmost importance," but given it had been internally agreed and publicised by the firm, it is "hard to see how HSBC can claim Stuart Kirk's views were rogue and not authorised".

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

Regardless of internal approval, Darius McDermott, managing director at Chelsea Financial Services, argued the speech "was not the right message, particularly for someone in that position", adding it was "not surprising" to see him suspended.

Senior campaigner for Bank on our Future Beau O'Sullivan argued the internal backlash opened a "new can of worms" for HSBC, questioning what was going on at the world's seventh largest bank.

"The bank must now explain how such offensive and inaccurate comments were signed off, to what extent other senior executives share Kirk's views and what sort of culture HSBC is breeding that allowed the comments to pass unchallenged," he said.

'Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?'

Julia Dreblow, founding director of SRI Services, described the comments as "pretty extraordinary" and an indicator that "something is very wrong" if a senior figure in responsible investment at a bank that promotes its climate credentials was able to give the speech they did.

"He is perfectly entitled to his opinions, some of which I agree with, but part of his role must be to help his employer manage climate risk and help promote HSBC," she said. "It appears unlikely that he is committed to doing either.

"My biggest question, given that the presentation was pre-approved and that he has now been suspended: Does the HSBC compliance team not understand climate risk?

"Or did someone take the decision to let Mr Kirk seal his own fate?"