Industry Voice: Idiosyncratic returns - consistent alpha across different style cycles

RLAM
clock 17 August 2021 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: Idiosyncratic returns - consistent alpha across different style cycles

An investment ethos that builds neutral style portfolios, designed to deliver across different market cycles. Royal London Asset Management's Head of Equities, Peter Rutter explains how the Global Equity team adopt this approach. 

 

 

 

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author's own and do not constitute investment advice.

