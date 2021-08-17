Equity trust dividends fall for first time in decade but alternatives buck trend

The Investment Trust Dividend Snapshot shows that while pay-outs for equity trusts fell in the first half of this year, the wider UK stockmarket returned to growth and rose by 8%.

Only three equity trusts in ten made a cut in the first half of 2021, with an average reduction of 23%.

Unsurprisingly, the largest income paying sector, the UK Equity Income sector, caused the biggest impact to the fall in H1. The sector saw a 9% year on year fall, equivalent to a drop of £20.3m.

A 10% decline in dividends from the Global sector also made a significant impact.

The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) said when investment companies investing in alternative assets were included dividends across the whole sector rose by 11% in the period.

"This demonstrates the importance of having a balanced income portfolio," said Ian Sayers, chief executive of the AIC.

The growth was primarily driven by private equity investment trusts. The numbers were slightly skewed as one investment company, 3i, paid a dividend late in 2020, in Q3 rather than Q2.

If that is taken out the overall increase is 2% for both equity and alternative trusts.

Between January 2020 and June 2021 the Link Group's index of UK dividends fell by 34.6%. However, during that period more than half of equity trusts used their accumulated reserves to pay-out and trust dividends experienced 2% growth.

Ian Stokes, managing director, corporate markets EMEA at Link Group said: "Investment trust dividends cannot defy gravity, but they do come with a very plump cushion.

"Not only do they keep cash in reserve, but they can also bank some of the big capital gains they have made over the last year and hand these out to shareholders too."

Unlike open-ended funds, investment companies do not have to pay out all the income they receive from their portfolios each year. They can save up to 15%, which they put into a revenue reserve.

The Association of Investment Companies tracks investment trusts' consistency in dividend payouts and has 18 investment trusts that have consistently increased their dividends for 20 or more years.

Link Group anticipates that dividends will continue to decline over the next six months and will end up paying 3.2% less in 2021 compared to 2020 at £1.8bn.

Investment trust dividends always lag behind the wider market because they are paid from dividends distributed by companies held in the trusts.