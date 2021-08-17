ADVERTISEMENT

Partner Content: The path to freedom: Are we looking at an economic boom?

Capital Group
clock 17 August 2021 • 1 min read
Partner Content: The path to freedom: Are we looking at an economic boom?

As we emerge from the dark days of the Covid-19 health crisis, the global economy appears to be on the road to making a significant recovery.

Consumers are cash rich and keen to start spending; and thanks to the rollout of effective vaccines, they now can in most parts of the world.

What's more, this pent-up demand is underpinned by unprecedented levels of fiscal support over the past year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which recently more than doubled its 2021 US GDP growth estimate to 6.4%, are predicting a period of dramatic economic growth as a result.

Market expectations

Sectors that suffered during the pandemic, such as tourism and leisure, are also among those predicted to reap the rewards of a rebound in consumer spending.

"Our memories are marked by experiences, so I think travel and dining out will come roaring back," says Capital Group equity portfolio manager Hilda Applbaum.

However, this bounce back has largely been priced into the markets already. Rather than favouring certain sectors, investment success therefore looks likely to hinge on spotting corners of opportunity - and recognising the companies that are exiting the pandemic stronger than they went in.

Fiscal fallout

Yet behind the investment opportunities there are the fiscal consequences of Covid-19 to consider, with many governments' debt-to-GDP at the highest level since World War II.

Click here to read the full article and for more on the global macroeconomic environment and new investment opportunities in a post-Covid-19 world on the Future Forward hub.

The Future Forward hub explores the growing number of life changing innovations on offer to investors in 2021 as well as the next decade's key investment prospects. Brought to you by Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Capital Group.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More on Investment

Industry Voice: Idiosyncratic returns - consistent alpha across different style cycles
Investment

Industry Voice: Idiosyncratic returns - consistent alpha across different style cycles

RLAM
clock 17 August 2021 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: How to support a sustainable ESG recovery
Investment

Industry Voice: How to support a sustainable ESG recovery

BMO Global Asset Management
clock 16 August 2021 • 1 min read
All the latest news, analysis and content about the Covid-19 outbreak
Investment

Coronavirus Blog: 16 and 17-year-olds in England to be offered first vaccine by 23 August

Latest news and reaction

Investment Week
clock 16 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

BlackRock's Stefan Gries on why 2020 posed 'real test' for conviction in semiconductor market

16 August 2021 • 2 min read
02

European ETFs turn green as ESG captures 50% of flows year to date

16 August 2021 • 1 min read
03

Can a tobacco company ever be ESG friendly?

16 August 2021 • 3 min read
04

Royal London to reduce carbon intensity in passive equity funds in ESG push

16 August 2021 • 1 min read
05

RadiantESG raids AXA IM's Rosenberg Equities for senior trio

16 August 2021 • 1 min read
06

Aberdeen Asian Income trust eyes UK tax residency

13 August 2021 • 1 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 