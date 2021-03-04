Industry Voice: How does a loud voice steer Ryanair in the right direction?

Aviva Investors supports Ryanair's business model - it has delivered high returns to shareholders in the past. But when the governance of the business appeared to be significantly impacting operations, we questioned some of its business practices.

Our particular concern was the lack of independence among some of its board directors, who had commercial links with the business. We believed this greatly compromised their ability to provide objective management.

We voiced this at the 2019 AGM by voting against the re-election of the long-serving chairman and the senior independent director, and in fact all the other non-executive directors. With many changes to the board currently underway, significant steps in the right direction are being made.

ESG helps us be better investors, for our clients, and the world around us.

