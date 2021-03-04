The Rishi rebound: Chancellor's Budget provides a roadmap for post-Covid debt reduction and economic recovery

A realistic budget was announced on Wednesday that carefully balances the extension of more immediate pandemic support measures with longer-term tax increases aimed at reducing the UK's bulging debt levels.

The continued stimulus should keep the Bank of England from taking further action for the time being. In the immediate aftermath, markets were largely unmoved by the announcements, which seems the correct response.

There were two main objectives in Rishi Sunak's budget announcement: provide support for households and businesses through the final stage of the pandemic; and to deliver a roadmap for how the government plans to reduce the fiscal deficit over time and pay for the pandemic support measures.

The first goal was achieved through the extension of the various Covid-19 support schemes introduced throughout 2020, namely furlough payments, the topping up of universal credit, a VAT reduction for the hospitality sector and a mortgage stamp duty holiday until September in most cases.

The Chancellor made a start on the second and significantly more difficult goal by announcing two new tax measures.

The first is the freezing of income tax bands until 2026. This has the advantage of being a 'stealth' tax increase, as rising wages and inflation do the work, avoiding a politically unpopular announcement of higher tax rates. This will raise an impressive £8bn per year by 2025-26.

The second is an increase in the corporate tax rate from 19% to 25% which takes effect in 2023. It is this goal, however, that is likely to dominate UK fiscal debates over the coming years.

How can we pay for Covid-19 support?

There are essentially four ways to reduce the ratio of government debt-to-GDP: outgrow the debt burden; tighten fiscal policy; default; and inflate away the debt.

We can rule out default as a realistic option for the UK. This budget has attempted to achieve a balance between stimulating growth in the near term, while tightening fiscal policy over the medium term to control the debt and deficit.

The projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) have public sector net-debt peaking at 109.7% of GDP in 2023-24 (a post-WWII record) and the budget deficit declining from 13.3% of GDP to be in balance by 2025-26. Tax as a share of GDP is projected to reach 35% by 2025-26, which will be the highest level since the late 1960s.

The other way that the debt burden can be lowered is through higher inflation - higher nominal GDP will lower the debt-to-GDP ratio.

The OBR forecasts that inflation will rise from 0.5% in 2020 to 2% in 2025 - an entirely unsurprising forecast as we would not expect an official prediction of inflation above the Bank of England's target.

The incentives for governments and central banks globally will be to allow inflation to drift higher. Central banks are biased towards higher inflation so that deflation and zero interest rates become less of a risk in a future economic downturn.

Governments will see inflation as a way to help lower public debt burdens.

This budget has set out a roadmap of near-term stimulus and longer-term tax increase to restore public finances, but the missing element is higher inflation. A return to 1980s-style inflation is unlikely, but 2% inflation by 2025 could well be an underestimation.