Spring Budget 2021: Industry reacts to Sunak's 'fiscal ice age'

How did Sunak's Budget announcements go down with the industry? Photo: HM Treasury/Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Spring Budget has left analysts torn between "stealth" tax hikes and the Treasury's broader plan to stabilise the public finances.

Edward Park, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald, said the Chancellor was caught between a rock and a hard place since "meaningful tax rises to repair the fiscal damage wrought by Covid would have risked destabilising the UK's nascent economy recovery.

"To raise taxes meaningfully now would have meant that the UK was the global trailblazer for fiscal tightening and that would have done little to boost the UK's growth prospects".

Park added: "Chancellor Sunak tried hard on Wednesday to make the best of a rather messy set of cards that he has been dealt by the Covid pandemic and despite the fiscal prudence that he would have preferred, today's budget was, overall, one of fiscal expansion not tightening".

"The quid pro quo for less ambitious rises in taxation was that there was little in the budget around investment in the post Covid world as the Chancellor, frankly, has little to spend."

Income tax thresholds will rise once, in line with the Tory manifesto pledge, but then be frozen for four years until April 2026. Spring Budget 2021: Sunak freezes lifetime allowance for pensions contributions 'A backdoor to raise taxes'

Rachael Griffin, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter, said the Chancellor is using a backdoor to raise taxes.

"The Chancellor was quick to make clear that the government really has thrown the kitchen sink at the pandemic, spending £407bn in the process to support jobs and businesses. But this fiscal firepower comes at a cost.

"Repaying the borrowing will be the work of governments for many years to come and the message from this Chancellor was loud and clear: now is not the time for any increase in taxes, but for now there is no alternative than to freeze various tax thresholds.

"Politically, the Chancellor does not want to be seen to be increasing taxes, or reducing any allowances, in this economic environment and one stealthy way of avoiding these fiscal constraints is to raise tax by the back door by freezing personal tax thresholds, the pensions lifetime allowance and the annual exempt amount for CGT.

"So for now, Sunak has started a fiscal ice age by freezing the tax rate thresholds after they increase in 2021-22, which will remain frozen until 2026."

Sunak has frozen the lifetime allowance (LTA) for pension contributions at just over £1m for the remainder of this Parliament, leading analysts to debate a "fiscal ice age".

Becky O'Connor, head of pensions and savings at interactive investor, said: "Freezing allowances is a back-handed way of raising taxes, as wage inflation and asset price inflation increase the number of people pushed over the thresholds at which they have to pay more tax.

"The Chancellor has avoided overtly-named wealth taxes by making these changes to existing allowances, which will result in higher tax bills for an increasing number of people who build up assets - whether that is in pensions or property values, in the next five years.

"The issue coming down the line is that what hits today's wealthy could hit normal earners and diligent investors in future decades."