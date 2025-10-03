Capital markets roundup: September 2025

You are currently
accessing Investment Week via your
Enterprise account.
If you already have an account please use the link below to
sign in.
If you have any problems with your access or would like to request an individual access account please
contact our customer service team.
Phone: +44 (0) 1858 438800
Email: [email protected]
Search Investment Week
You are currently accessing Investment Week via your Enterprise account.
If you already have an account please use the link below to sign in.
If you have any problems with your access or would like to request an individual access account please contact our customer service team.
Saba makes second attempt to oust Baillie Gifford US Growth trust board
Global dividends hit record $1.14trn in H1 2025
Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week
Saba makes second attempt to oust Baillie Gifford US Growth trust board
Lloyds and Schroders to ditch Schroders Personal Wealth joint venture
Election on 4 October
Gilts and reshuffle
Defends the OBR