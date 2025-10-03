Capital markets roundup: September 2025

Gilts and reshuffle

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

In the ninth instalment of the markets roundup series, Investment Week senior reporter, Linus Uhlig, takes a look back at the major events during September.

Related Topics

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Saba makes second attempt to oust Baillie Gifford US Growth trust board

Lloyds and Schroders to ditch Schroders Personal Wealth joint venture

More on Markets

Deep Dive: Japan's 'era of change' draws investors back after decades of turbulence
Markets

Deep Dive: Japan's 'era of change' draws investors back after decades of turbulence

Election on 4 October

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 03 October 2025 • 3 min read
Capital markets roundup: September 2025
Markets

Capital markets roundup: September 2025

Gilts and reshuffle

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 03 October 2025 • 1 min read
George Osborne: City 'has lost sympathy with this Labour government'
Markets

George Osborne: City 'has lost sympathy with this Labour government'

Defends the OBR

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 01 October 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot