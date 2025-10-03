Global dividends hit record $1.14trn in H1 2025

UK lags behind global average

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Global dividends hit record highs in the first half of 2025 but UK dividends fell year-on-year, placing the country on a more subdued track, according to data by Capital Group.

