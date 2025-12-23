EWI sets date for second Saba general meeting as it pleads shareholders to vote

General meeting 20 January 2026

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Baillie Gifford’s Edinburgh Worldwide investment trust (EWI) has pleaded with shareholders to vote at the trust’s upcoming requisitioned general meeting on 20 January 2026.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig: Shareholders deserve a denouement to the Saba saga

The Big Interview: Nick Train on resistance to change, mulling going into PE for HL and why he won't apologise for apologising

More on Investment Trusts

EWI sets date for second Saba general meeting as it pleads shareholders to vote
Investment Trusts

EWI sets date for second Saba general meeting as it pleads shareholders to vote

General meeting 20 January 2026

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 23 December 2025 • 3 min read
Equity funds dominate in positive annual performance for Majedie Investments
Investment Trusts

Equity funds dominate in positive annual performance for Majedie Investments

Also cut ongoing charges for third year

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 22 December 2025 • 2 min read
Chrysalis Investments to propose three-year wind down
Investment Trusts

Chrysalis Investments to propose three-year wind down

Trading at a 35.3% discount

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 19 December 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot