LF Woodford Equity Income Fund

Neil Woodford fund

The original Woodford Investment Management fund, focused on delivering attractive long-term returns through investment in quality companies that can deliver sustainable dividend growth. Investors expect a positive return and protecting capital is key. Income is paid quarterly. The fund is managed by Neil Woodford, one of the UK's leading fund managers with 25 years' experience. He is supported by three fund managers and three analysts. The fund should appeal to UK investors looking to invest a lump sum or make regular payments, self-directed investors capable of evaluating risks, and advised investors with varied levels experience.