Woodford legal claims raise concerns over potential Link Fund Solutions redress

In an announcement issued late on 19 April, investors were told a redress payment of "up to £235m" had been agreed between the FCA, Link Group and Link Fund Solutions.

This payment would end the regulator's enforcement action against Link Fund Solutions, it said, though there were still "other parties" under investigation over the collapse of Woodford's fund.

The Woodford saga is far from over

However, Daniel Kerrigan, senior associate at Harcus Parker, one of the firms representing investor claims, slammed the settlement as a "bad deal for investors who will still lose meaningful sums of money".

"I am sure the investors will understandably be outraged by this offer," he said. "We will continue to push to get the full compensation they are entitled to."

RGL Management, which is also continuing to pursue a case on behalf of investors, raised concerns over the "heavily caveated" announcements, which contain "no real detail as regards the terms of the proposed scheme".

A spokesperson for the firm said the regulator's acknowledgement of "serious failures on the part of Link in managing the fund" was welcomed, but highlighted the lack of detail regarding Link Fund Solution's release from liability.

Sale of Link Fund Solutions to comprise majority of Woodford redress

The firm also noted the apparent exclusion of "the very substantial opportunity losses suffered by investors" and investors who "sold their shares in the fund prior to its suspension, but who still suffered losses as a result of Link's failings".

Both firms also took issue with the FCA's claim that this proposal will return 77p in the pound to investors.

Kerrigan said: "We cannot replicate their maths. There are 3.85 billion shares, 64p has been returned to investors so far and we cannot see how £235m equals a further 13p a share.

"It is also far from certain that any of this will materialise anyway."

Mark Northway, director of ShareSoc which has endorsed Leigh Day's claim against Link Fund Solutions, said the announcement omitted that more than 70% of the fund's net asset value had been recovered through asset sales, so this scheme "only provides around 6.5% of the recovery".

"That is just a quarter of the £1bn actual losses suffered by investors since the point of suspension - and a lot of damage was caused before that."

RGL Management added: "As the FCA's announcement acknowledges, the maximum sum of £235m presently on offer to all investors would result in a few pence in each pound invested being awarded in compensation.

"That is likely to constitute a small fraction of the actual losses suffered by most investors, in respect of which claims have been commenced in order to recover damages that will properly compensate investors for the full extent of the harm done to them."

An FCA spokesperson has challenged these concerns: "We have seen reports raising doubts about the level of compensation Woodford investors will receive. The starting basis for the calculations made by a law firm is wrong and we can confirm that investors will receive up to 77p in the pound. This amount is more that would be available under any private legal action given how the redress will be paid for."

According to FCA figures seen by Investment Week, the 77p figure has been calculated from a starting point of £3.613bn, the value of WEIF on the date of its suspension.

To date, there have been five distributions to investors totalling £2.56bn, or 70.9% of the fund's value at suspension. If the full £235m is achieved, that brings the figure to £2.795bn, or 77.4% of the fund's value, according to the FCA figures.

'End is in sight' for Woodford investors after 'excruciatingly long wait'

The RGL spokesperson added that pending the further details of the proposed scheme in July 2023, investors and claimants have "no need" to act on the proposed scheme.

Northway said that while the investor ability to vote on the scheme is "good for shareholder democracy", it is important that all investors "including those who bought via nominees/platforms, get invited to do so".

Meriel Hodgson-Teall, partner at Leigh Day, said the team is "urgently considering this latest announcement from Link".

Additional claims

RGL Management is the only firm that has also raised a claim against Hargreaves Lansdown on behalf of investors.

The case is based on HL's continued promotion of the WEIF on its 'best buy' list, which it did so until the day the fund was suspended.

Harcus Parker is currently investigating claims against the fund's depositary Northern Trust.