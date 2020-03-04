Witan Investment Trust
Global equity investment trust
Witan Investment Trust (Witan) a multi-managed, global equity investment trust, with a portfolio diversified by geographical region, industrial sector and individual stock. The firm was created in 1909 to manage the estate of Alexander Henderson, 1st Baron Faringdon.
First listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1924, it established Henderson Administration (now Henderson Global Investors) to manage its funds in 1932, and then sold its remaining stake in Henderson in 1997.
In 2004, Witan became self-managed, appointed its first CEO and adopted a multi-manager approach. Its portfolio is managed by ten third-party managers.
The in-house team, based in London, consists of the CEO and a director of investment, responsible for the selection and monitoring of the managers, management of direct investments and the company's gearing policy.
Witan shifts Lindsell Train from UK to global equity mandate
Cites 'broader opportunity set' than UK market
Witan Investment Trust changes benchmark
UK weighting reduced
Latitude mulls global equity launch after taking on tranche of Witan Investment Trust
Possible addition to company's Horizon fund
Witan chooses Hargreaves Lansdown to take on savings schemes
'Increasing range of platforms'
Witan chairman Henderson to retire after more than 30 years on board
Search for replacement commences
Witan hands mandate to boutique investment manager
Firm spun out of Odey Asset Management
AIC: Trust managers highlight their biggest concerns for 2018
Fund manager poll by the AIC
Witan investment trust appoints Crux AM and SW Mitchell to run new European mandate
Removed pan-European equity mandate
Witan appoints GQG Partners to manage EM mandate
Follows revision of benchmark in December
Contrarian Investor: The questions for Alliance Trust after 'ambitious restructuring'
Move to fund of funds approach
Witan revises performance benchmark to align with 'changing world'
Needs to 'remain relevant' to shareholders
Witan appoints Polar's Rogoff as non-exec director
Negative total return in H1 results
Revealed: The new generation of investment trust 'dividend heroes'
As more established 'dividend heroes', including the giant Foreign & Colonial and Witan investment trusts, report rising dividends for more than 40 consecutive years, the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has identified the up-and-coming funds...
Witan trust outperforms in 2015; Dividend increased by 10%
41st consecutive rise
Cayenne trust plans wind up after co-manager joins Witan
The Cayenne investment trust is to set to wind up next year as co-managers Len Gayler and James Hart pursue other opportunities.
US equities trust bucks tough fundraising environment with £100m IPO
The Gabelli Value Plus trust is to list on the London Stock Exchange on 19 February after a fundraising period described by Numis analysts as "a considerable success".
How mega IPOs have lifted the UK's biggest investment trusts
Some of the UK's most prominent investment trusts received a performance boost last year from their positions in unquoted companies, one of which went on to launch the largest IPO in history.
AIC elects new chair as Bell steps down
The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has elected Peter Arthur to replace Andrew Bell as chairman.
Witan stands by performance fee model after strong year
The Witan Investment trust has said it will continue to invest in funds which charge performance fees as it revealed a strong set of results for 2013.
Witan investment trust ramps up Japan exposure
The Witan investment trust has bolstered its exposure to Japanese equities as the country's aggressive fiscal stimulus continues to take hold.
Witan appoints Heronbridge for UK mandate after dumping NewSmith
The Witan Investment Trust has appointed boutique firm Heronbridge to manage a £75m UK equity mandate.
Witan hands Asia mandate to Matthews Asia
The £1.3bn Witan investment trust, managed by Andrew Bell, has handed an Asia Pacific mandate equivalent to 9% of its portfolio to Matthews Asia.
Witan appoints Lansdowne Partners for global mandate
The £1.2bn Witan investment trust has appointed UK-based hedge fund specialist Lansdowne Partners to manage a global equity portfolio.
Witan's Bell to be next chairman of AIC
Witan's Andrew Bell will become chairman of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) early next year, replacing Sarah Bates, who has stepped down after a two year spell in charge.