Witan Investment Trust

Global equity investment trust

Witan Investment Trust (Witan) a multi-managed, global equity investment trust, with a portfolio diversified by geographical region, industrial sector and individual stock. The firm was created in 1909 to manage the estate of Alexander Henderson, 1st Baron Faringdon.

First listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1924, it established Henderson Administration (now Henderson Global Investors) to manage its funds in 1932, and then sold its remaining stake in Henderson in 1997.

In 2004, Witan became self-managed, appointed its first CEO and adopted a multi-manager approach. Its portfolio is managed by ten third-party managers.

The in-house team, based in London, consists of the CEO and a director of investment, responsible for the selection and monitoring of the managers, management of direct investments and the company's gearing policy.