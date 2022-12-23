Deep Dive: UK ESG equity investors must remain 'adaptable'

James Hart, investment director at Witan investment trust, argued the key to ESG investments was to understand risk and reward.

Hart argued companies that fall short of ESG best practices expose themselves to the risks of financial penalties, loss of revenue, or increased cost of capital, as both societal expectations and legal frameworks increase pressure on them.

This sentiment was echoed by Matt Evans, portfolio manager of the Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity fund, who said that when considering exclusions, the fund is "less interested" in sectors with strong negative externalities on society or the environment that cannot be solved.

He gave the example of tobacco, a staple of the UK stock market, stating that his fund had concluded that the sector's externalities were so large that "if their impact were to be properly priced by the market, they would bring into question the viability of these businesses in the future".

How to approach ESG

Witan's Hart argued that "remaining adaptable" is essential for ESG investing, as our understanding of ESG continuously shifts over time.

He gave the example of those who contended that weapons manufacturers should not be excluded from the ESG investment universe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on the basis that it would "starve legitimate defence firms of capital".

Hart also noted that while the UK's effort to reach net zero represented a "multi-decade investment opportunity for UK investors", structural tailwinds are "not enough on their own" to guarantee investment success.

A variety of risks in the space still remain, and Hart also pointed to UK companies operating in non-climate aligned countries and may still face scrutiny for their "global footprint".

Ultimately, Hart said, firms with sustainable cash flows, good corporate behaviour, strong stakeholder engagement and respect for shareholders are those that are best placed to benefit from ESG, as they have long-term outlooks and are able to adapt to changes over time.

Funds

For investors looking to access the theme, Emma Wall, head of investment analysis and research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said those after "UK equities with an ESG twist" have a variety of options to select from.

Wall described the Legal & General Future World ESG UK Index fund as a "core portfolio constituent", adding the fund's exclusion list had recently been enhanced.

The fund now excludes all companies involved in the mining and extraction of thermal coal at a 20% revenue threshold, any businesses involved in thermal coal power generation at a 20% revenue threshold and stocks that derive more than 20% revenue from oil sands.

Wall said the L&G ‘Future World' range of funds also incorporate the firm's 'Climate Impact Pledge', which focused on speeding up the transition to renewables.

The fund is down 3.5% in the last year, according to Hargreaves Lansdown, compared to an IA All Companies decline of 7.6%.

For income investors, Wall pointed to Troy Trojan Ethical Income, as well as Janus Henderson UK Responsible Income.

She said: "These funds bust the myth that you cannot generate a yield from an ESG-integrated portfolio."

Troy's fund currently yields 2.6% and aims to provide "a rising income and the potential for capital growth, while minimising losses in a falling market," Wall said.

The fund is down 9.9% in the last year, according to Hargreaves Lansdown.

Wall also highlighted the fund's exclusions, such as tobacco, gambling and fossil fuels, and said that Troy had "always been focused on the sustainability of returns".

Meanwhile, Janus Henderson's option has a 4.6% yield, and also makes various screenings, such as alcohol, non-medical animal testing and fossil fuel power generation companies.

All its investments must be compliant with the UN Global Compact on human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption.

The fund is down 3.8% in the last year, though has returned 16.6% in the last five years, compared to an average of 11.9% from the IA UK Equity Income sector.

Sectors

Ninety One's Evans pointed to sustainable agriculture as a key sector investors could benefit from within the UK ESG investment universe.

Evans said: "According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN, global livestock production accounts for 14.5% of all anthropogenic (human caused) emissions - although the figure is widely debated as being too low."

Food production's heavy use of land, water, chemical fertilisers and antibiotics are also of increasing concern, he added.

The manager said this sector presented "an exciting area for innovation," through methods such as organic fertilisers and more resilient crops, to better management of the food supply chain.

He highlighted Genus, a UK biotechnology company, as one firm that was "committed to delivering real world change" through animal genetics.

Genus focuses on animal welfare, selecting desirable breeding characteristics, such as feed efficiency and disease resistance, in an aim to reduce waste and optimise yield while minimising inputs.

He concluded: "Companies which deliver solutions to help the industry reduce their overall environmental footprint, while improving the quality and efficiency of production, are likely to see strong growth potential well into the future."