Witan launches strategic review as CEO Bell reveals plans to retire

Further board member resigns

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 3 min read

Witan investment trust has committed to a strategic review of the company’s investment management arrangements on the news current CEO Andrew Bell is set to retire this year.

Bell's retirement has prompted the trust to invite proposals for the future management of the vehicle's portfolio, although the outgoing CEO will continue in his current role until the completion of the review and any required transition period. As a result of the strategic review, board member Gabrielle Boyle has decided to resign as a director, due to conflicts of interest arising from her role as investment director of global equities for Troy Asset Management. Witan chair Andrew Ross argued the recent "considerable changes in markets, competition, governance and regulation" requir...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Editor

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

abrdn Property Income board backs CREI merger over 'uncertain' wind-down

Aegon increases High Yield Global Bond fund dividend frequency

More on Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount
Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount

Supposed to take place in May 2024

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 March 2024 • 1 min read
US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage
Investment Trusts

US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

Remembered for battle with Alliance Trust

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 22 March 2024 • 3 min read
AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase
Investment Trusts

AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase

Seven months as investment adviser

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 21 March 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot