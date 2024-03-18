Witan launches strategic review as CEO Bell reveals plans to retire

Witan investment trust has committed to a strategic review of the company’s investment management arrangements on the news current CEO Andrew Bell is set to retire this year.
Bell's retirement has prompted the trust to invite proposals for the future management of the vehicle's portfolio, although the outgoing CEO will continue in his current role until the completion of the review and any required transition period. As a result of the strategic review, board member Gabrielle Boyle has decided to resign as a director, due to conflicts of interest arising from her role as investment director of global equities for Troy Asset Management. Witan chair Andrew Ross argued the recent "considerable changes in markets, competition, governance and regulation" requir...
