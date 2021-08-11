ADVERTISEMENT

Witan rebounds after 'humbling' 2020

Persistent discount remains

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 11 August 2021 • 3 min read
The trust has returned 1% ahead of its benchmark for the first half of 2021
Image:

The trust has returned 1% ahead of its benchmark for the first half of 2021

After a self-proclaimed “humbling” 2020, the £2.3bn Witan investment trust has turned the corner, returning 1% ahead of its benchmark for the first half of 2021.

However, with its discount still at 7.2% there is still some way to go to reach its goal of a share price that trades in line with NAV. 

Witan's NAV total return was 12.4% for the first six months of the year, 1% ahead of the company's benchmark, which is a composite of 85% Global (MSCI All Country World index) and 15% UK (MSCI UK IMI index).

At the end of 2019 the Witan investment trust changed its benchmark to reduce the weighting of UK stocks, which has come down steadily since 2000 when it comprised 60% of portfolio.

This latest change from 30% UK meant undergoing a significant restructure of the strategy during the market volatility of the pandemic, which Andrew Ross, CEO of the investment trust called a "nightmare".  

"Humbling experiences like February and March last year mean you learn not to be complacent," Ross explained.

As part of the restructure the multi-manager ditched four fund managers and appointed two new ones, Jennison Associates and WCM Investment Management.

The trust has since been adding to these two funds, in particular Jennison, which comprised 5.5% of the portfolio at the end of June.

The largest allocation is to Lansdowne Partners, which manages 20.4% of the trust's assets.

Despite moving away from a UK-associated benchmark, this manager actually has a substantial amount in the UK, which Ross said is the case "because of the relative value argument". In addition to a Lindsell Train Global portfolio and an Artemis UK fund, the total allocation to the UK now stands at 21%, just behind North America at 38%.

Investment trust mandates: When is a rest as good as a change?

During the first half of the year the managers also parted ways with the Matthews Asia Pacific portfolio in April, as they have Asia exposure through its global funds and EM specialist fund.

This was "redeployed toward North Atlantic markets," Ross said.  

While the changes have improved performance, the discount on the trust remains persistent.

Witan has returned 36.1% over the last year, while the Association of Investment Companies Global (AIC) sector has returned 26.9%, according to FE fundinfo. However, its discount to NAV stands at 7.2% compared to the IT Global sector's average discount of 3.5%. 

In a stock exchange announcement the company noted its continued with its "active buyback policy" and the "board retains its long-term commitment to achieving a share price which trades in line with the NAV".

In the first half of this year the trust bought back 4.1% of its shares at an average discount of close to 7%.

ESG considerations

The trust also noted the "rapid rise" in the ESG focus of investing in its stock exchange announcement, saying: "Witan has become more demanding of its managers in this field." 

Fuel for thought: Is divesting the responsible choice - or the most convenient?

Ross explained this involves a process where the trust queries its managers on their frameworks and ESG policies once or twice a year, along with continually quering them on companies that "end up in the news for the wrong reasons".

These queries happen once or twice a month and Ross said he is looking to ensure the managers are aware of the risk, have evaluated the situation and are still happy to hold the company.

One recent example is a US medical equipment company called Thermo Fisher Scientific. An article stated that some of its equipment is being used by the Chinese for surveillance.

"The allegation is they indirectly participating in the suppression of the population," explained Ross.

Ross has asked the manager if they are aware of the situation and their views on it. This, he said, is part of the process of using investor pressure to "gradually move [funds] in the right direction".  

