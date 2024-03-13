Royal London AM launches Irish-domiciled US Equity fund

Royal London Asset Management has launched an Irish-domiciled US Equity fund, part of the range managed by the firm's global equity team.
Managed by Chris Parr, the fund seeks to provide a core US equity solution with above-market returns. It will invest in companies across the corporate life cycle and follow the same strategy used by the Royal London US Growth trust. It will initially be available to UK investors, with registration in continental Europe and Asia to follow. Royal London AM closes Global Equity Select fund to new investors The fund aims to expand access to the Royal London US Growth Trust strategy, which has been regularly ranked in the top decile of performance within its peer group, according to the...
