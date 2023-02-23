Investors pull record £54bn from UK funds

Last year's outflows, excluding money market funds, comfortably topped the next largest, which saw £11.2bn pulled in 2019.

It was also the only year in the past 20 to still book net redemptions when money market funds were included.

European investors return to bond and equity markets

Money market funds were the only asset class to see inflows, with £12.7bn added to the books, but this was negated by the scale of the outflows.

Equity funds saw the largest outflows at £34.9bn, with UK equities the hardest hit by some distance as Equity UK, UK Income, and Small- and Mid-cap categories recorded £23.3bn of outflows.

Equity fund redemptions during the depths of the financial crisis in 2007 were just £8.3bn, Refinitiv Lipper noted.

Alternatives saw outflows of £12bn, with asset-backed securities funds worst hit.

Despite heavy losses, bond funds experienced relatively small outflows of £2.6bn, while mixed-assets funds shed £1.2bn.

Sustainable funds fared much better than the broader market, bringing in a total of £27.6bn.

Real estate net assets saw the greatest year-on-year decline in percentage terms, shedding 79.8% of their 2021 values.

The only asset class to see an absolute increase was money market funds, posting a 5.1% increase to account for 15.1% of total net assets.

The combination of UK mutual funds and ETFs booked its first net asset fall since 2018, Refinitiv Lipper said.

Where will the funds flow in 2023?

A total of £2.01trn was held in UK mutual funds and ETFs at the end of 2022, down from £2.27trn the previous year.

Equity funds accounted for £926bn (46.1%) of this, down from £1.08trn the previous year. Mixed-assets funds totalled £400bn, followed by bonds at £322bn.

Dewi John, head of UK & Ireland Lipper Research, said: "Last year was a turbulent and hugely significant period for UK fund markets. Record redemptions were clearly driven by a number of factors, including war in Ukraine from February, spiralling rates and inflation throughout the year, and from late September, the effects of a mini-budget that saw institutional funds redeem cash from risk assets and stow it instead in money market funds."

"Some of the net asset declines are because of market falls, with both equities, bonds, alternatives, real estate and mixed-assets down over the year but a significant factor was investors pulling money from funds," he added.