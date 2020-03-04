UK Mid Caps
UK mid caps attractive relative to FTSE 100 stocks
There can be no doubt the protracted Brexit debacle in the UK is casting a long shadow over its investment markets.
Increased demand for UK SMID trusts sees discounts narrow to tightest levels in three years
NAVs slumped throughout Q4 2018
MiFID II rules draining SMID-cap stock liquidity
Investors believe quality of research has also declined
Neptune's Mark Martin: MiFID II is creating a large mispricing opportunity
Ongoing uncertainty
Ardevora's Lang turns over 20% of his UK Income fund after 'frustrating' 2018
Fund lost 10.57% last year
Schroders reduces fees on UK Mid Cap trust
Increases revenue return per share by 20.2%
Are narrowing small-cap discounts a signal to sell?
Mixed fortunes for UK Smaller Companies and UK All Companies
BNP Paribas AM launches UK private debt fund
Access to lending market for smaller businesses
Buy now while stocks last: The three drivers of M&A in the UK mid-cap space
Allianz Global Investors's Simon Gergel
Neptune's Cassell joins UK government for Brexit role in two-year sabbatical
Deputy manager on the UK Mid Cap fund
Allianz GI appoints Hall co-lead manager on UK Mid-Cap fund
Joins Andrew Neville
LGIM launches UK mid-cap tracker
OCF of 0.14%
OMGI's Watts: Where we saw value in post-Brexit sell-off
Buying back into housebuilders
Neptune UK Mid Cap team: How we responded to 'indiscriminate' post-Brexit sell-off
FTSE 250 suffered since referendum
EdenTree's Harris: My big growth drivers in 'odd' areas of the market
Increased focus on small and mid caps
New Capital's Carretero: 'Oversold' UK mid caps could correct following post-Brexit hit
Will review underweight UK position accordingly
Are mid caps facing a period in the wilderness and how can managers protect portfolios?
Higher domestic exposure than FTSE 100
Henderson UK Alpha duo reap rewards from mid-cap bias
Restructure by new managers
How do UK equity valuations compare to global equities?
Small and mid-cap companies looking attractive
Fidelity's Clark: Why I am not re-positioning my portfolio ahead of Brexit vote
Dividend strategies should continue to deliver
Are recent falls for UK indices excessive given recovery momentum?
UK indices have been caught in the eye of the storm and are down more than 8% since the start of the year at the time of writing.
£1.6bn Mercantile trust managers poised to take advantage of sell-off
Cash levels increased
Franklin's Spencer jettisons UK Mid Cap fund favourites
Franklin Templeton UK Mid Cap fund manager Paul Spencer has sold some of the portfolio's longest-held positions after taking advantage of the post-election UK equity rally.