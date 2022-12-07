Schroder British Opportunities NAV declines by 3.4% as discount continues to freefall

Private equity holdings up 6.4%

A deterioration in sentiment towards both UK small-cap stocks and private equity have caused the Schroder British Opportunities trust to continue its freefall.

During the half year ended 30 September, the £75m trust reported a NAV decrease of 3.4% and a share price decline of 14.3%.

The company's discount was 28.4% at the end of the reported period, but it has widened further at the time of writing, nearing 33%, according to the Association of Investment Companies.

The NAV of SBO's quoted holdings dropped by 9.%, while unquoted holdings were up by 6.4%, providing a downside hedge during a challenging period in the UK's public equity markets, particularly for small and mid-cap stocks. 

UK SMID caps performed poorly over the period, with the FTSE Small Cap index and FTSE 250 index falling 13.9% and 17.5% respectively, while the FTSE 100 index declined by 6.4%, according to Schroders' data.

CT Private Equity discount remains stubborn despite NAV uplift

"We are encouraged by the resilience of our private equity holdings in aggregate in the current environment, which has provided the portfolio with notable downside protection in a falling market," portfolio managers Tim Creed and Rory Bateman said.

Despite the market downturn throughout the year, chair Neil England said the portfolio's private equity holdings have performed well against their growth plans and have shown a modest increase in valuation as a result. 

"This might surprise shareholders given that the venture capital and pre-IPO sectors have seen the biggest negative impact in valuation in the downturn in 2022, putting some of them at a funding risk," he said.  

"By contrast, our private investment portfolio is focussed on later growth capital and buyout stage companies where valuations have contracted in some cases but these declines have been modest in comparison."

Two of SBO's public equity holdings, pub owner City Pub Group and luxury watch retailer Watches of Switzerland, have seen their share prices drop 30% and 27.8% year-to-date respectively, according to Morningstar data.

Despite this, SBO's managers decided to use the period of market weakness to add to both positions.

On the trust's private equity book, the managers added three new, UK-based companies to its holdings, including Mintec, CFC and Pirium.

Private equity investments represent 64% of the portfolio, an increase from 42% as at 31 March 2022. 

'Excessive' discounts offer PE trust buying opportunity despite short-term woes

SBO continues to hold a cash position of close to 7%, which chair England said provides opportunities to invest in new high growth companies, several of which are currently mispriced in the opinion of the managers. 

England said that the headwinds in global equity markets and in segments of private equity and the UK have additionally been adversely affected by "inconsistent and poorly thought through economic policy decisions". 

He said that the trust's portfolio managers are currently seeing more attractive public and private investment opportunities emerging but are being very selective, looking for "long term growth enablers" that will underpin valuation increases over time.

"Difficult markets will probably remain for a while yet but your board believes your company to be well positioned for the market rebound when it comes," he added. 

