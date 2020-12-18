IW Long Reads: Glad tidings we bring? How UK equities are slowly winning over investors after a rough 2020

Unloved and undervalued. Two adjectives probably more commonly used to describe UK equities in recent years than any other.

With the FTSE's composition being dominated by value stocks, which have been out-of-favour since 2007, and the negative shadow of Brexit compounding bearish sentiment towards the UK since the referendum, it is little wonder international investors have been withdrawing out of the country's listed assets in droves.

Since June 2016, global investors have pulled $60bn (£43.9bn) away from UK equities, according to EPFR data. The UK remains the lowest regional underweight in the world, falling 1% on the previous month and now at 33% - its lowest ever position, according to the Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey for November.

Pre-Brexit blues

While most eyes have been on Brexit, and more recently the pandemic, as being to blame for the UK's woes, its problems pre-date the issue of leaving the European Union (EU).

Over 20 years, FE data shows the MSCI UK index gained 140.9%, significantly trailing other major indices, such as the DAX, which gained 286.3%; the Euro STOXX, up 252.2% over the timeframe; and the S&P 500, which returned 242.52%.

The UK market's dominance by oil and gas, industrial and financials means it has faced strong headwinds, but Legal & General's head of retail multi-asset Justin Onuekwusi said it was important to not simply look at the UK in terms of sector breakdown.

"Even when you look at the MSCI World, there is clearly a challenge for UK stocks within its sectors as well - it's not just the sectoral composition of the UK index," he said.

He also argued that the fundamental approach of assessing equities geographically first is flawed.

"When you start to structure your asset allocation, based on sectors rather than regions, then you start to move into a different world and a different type of mindset.

"What we are trying to do at the moment within our asset allocation committees is blend the sectoral perspective alongside the country perspective, because in developed markets - particularly over the last 20 years - I would argue the sectors have been the key driver of risk and therefore return."

Bottom-up attractiveness

Echoing his point about the challenges facing individual companies is Chris Forgan, multi-asset portfolio manager at Fidelity. Citing the discounted valuations, not just versus the S&P as aforementioned but also Europe and other developed nations, he has pointed to "a bottom-up attractiveness" that the UK marketplace offers versus its global peers.

"Then when you look into the details [the UK] gets even more compelling. Alongside that, you've got this almost reflationary environment that's underpinned the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which will offer support to the more cyclical areas."

While he said the prolonged unloved status of the UK has been compounded by Brexit, it was already there, underpinned by the value, cyclical style bias of its constituent parts.

Onuekwusi is currently neutral on the UK and "looking at when we can take a sizable position from a medium-term perspective".

He was waiting for sufficient catalysts to increase his exposure, which would include a viable vaccine - benefiting this year's underperforming stocks so prevalent in the UK, and a final Brexit outcome.

"Deal or no deal - it doesn't really matter. The issue is the uncertainty. People do not like holding on to risk assets where there's uncertainty. At least when you have some certainty, you know what direction you're going in.

"Then all of a sudden, I think you'd see some investors come back to the market, because it is quite cheap."

While cheap on several measures, including its high relative dividend yields and cyclically adjusted price/earnings, the LGIM manager needed further evidence of the UK's recovery trajectory before he could express more commitment.

"Once you understand what the path is, then you can start to think about what the earnings could be. We need more certainty around what is going to happen, to then predict what the earnings of these companies is going to be, to then indicate whether UK stocks still look cheap. Without knowing what the 'e' is, the 'p' in this context does not really mean anything."

The long and short of it

Others are already seeing the buying opportunity, largely down to the UK's historical discount relative to global peers. The FTSE 100, for instance is 33% cheaper than the S&P 500 on a 12-month forward price/earnings ratio, according to Société Générale.

As such, SocGen is naming one of its "key calls" across its European equity strategy as long FTSE 100/short S&P 500, for the hat trick of the pandemic (and expected upturn once a vaccine arrives, Brexit pressures and carbon-heavy sector exposures).

A recent note from the team said: "The recovery following the vaccine announcements should help the UK market to outperform. The outcome of Brexit should also bring some visibility for investors. A deal would obviously be a short-term catalyst."

Similarly, Fidelity's Forgan was more convinced, taking his UK equity allocation up recently, having reduced the underweight that has been in place for several years. His £2.9bn multi-asset range now holds a more neutral position.

"We have been incrementally adding back to UK equities through a combination of different things - those large caps that continue to trade at a discount, but also more mid-cap orientated corporates, which give us specific exposure to more of the domestic market and more cyclical exposure."

If the mid cap fits...

Mid caps being more closely correlated to the movement of sterling, the year-end will be an important moment in terms of the short-term impact on that subset of companies.

Fairview Investing co-founder Ben Yearsley has reminded investors to hold small and mid-cap names to benefit from a strengthening pound.

"Even if there isn't a comprehensive deal there will be a series of small deals that will give back some confidence in the UK," he said.

"It is easy to see the pound rising from here, maybe not back to pre-2016 levels but certainly a 5% to 10% bounce."

While this would see overseas investors hit hard, it would provide a boost for many UK businesses outside the FTSE 100, where 70% of its revenues are derived overseas."

The other thing to note, Yearsley said, was rising interest in the UK as an acquisition target, given its perceived 'bargain' status.

According to the Office for National Statistics, appetite for UK-based companies from overseas acquirers - having retreated in Q1 2020 - was picking back up, while outward activity - that of UK companies buying international companies - had fallen.

From Q2 to Q3 2020, the value of completed inbound M&A increased from £2.1bn to £2.9bn, via 12 completed transactions. These included Microsoft's acquisition of Metaswitch Networks and Bayer buying Kandy Therapeutics, as well as the approval by William Hill shareholders of its takeover by Caesars Entertainment, and security company G4S, which is the recent subject of a bidding war between GardaWorld and Allied Universal.

Yearsley said: "You've got overseas buyers going, 'Sterling is weak. The UK looks cheap, so if something is in the doldrums, let's buy it - outright'.

"I think that's been a really interesting thing to note in the latter half of this year and is a massive vote of confidence in the UK."