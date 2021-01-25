Orbis' Cutler: No need to fear 'scary UK cyclical mid caps'

Equity investors should not fear "scary UK cyclical mid-cap" stocks, which present a "wonderful opportunity" at current valuations, according to manager of the Orbis Global Balanced fund Alec Cutler, who warned overexposure to high-growth mega caps is "the definition of risky".

Cutler, who believes the dominance of the FAANGs has led investors to "redefine what risk is", has reduced the multi-asset fund's exposure to a slim holding in just two of the tech giants, which he describes as the "last bastion" of reasonable valuations in the group of mega-cap stocks.

Balfour Beatty is one such "scary UK cyclical mid cap" representing a "wonderful opportunity" for investors, Cutler said of the UK-based construction firm, to which he has allocated 1.4% of the portfolio.

"Because it is cyclical, because it is value and because it is not very big, momentum-driven quant investing machines really hate it," the manager argued, "but if you look at the company itself, it is extremely well managed."

With a cash balance equal to half its market value and an infrastructure fund containing toll roads, student, military and government housing producing guaranteed income equivalent to the other half, according to Cutler, an investor purchasing the FTSE 250 stock receives the construction business for "nearly nothing".

"That construction business is one-third UK, one-third US and one-third Hong Kong, and because its balance sheet is so strong and the management team is executed extremely well, it is becoming the preferred bidder," he said.

"The arrow is pointed straight at them for any kind of infrastructure-related stimulus."

Drax Group, representing 1.5% of the fund, is another FTSE 250 stock the manager believes is "incredibly cheap" due to the market's perception of it, with the company formerly holding the title of largest coal-fired electricity generator in the UK.

"If you go to Drax today, it has switched four of its generating units over to wood pellets, which is a zero emission sustainable fuel source, but the market has not caught onto that yet," Cutler explained.

Combined with the firm's research into carbon capture, Cutler believes Drax "could be the world's first negative carbon energy producer".

"It can be a very positive opportunity for contrarians and intrinsic value investors where you find something like a Drax, where it is being thought of as one thing and is actually another, from an ESG standpoint," he added.

In 2019, Drax Group was awarded an AA ESG rating by MSCI and features as part of the FTSE4Good index, which requires firms to achieve a FTSE ESG rating of at least 3.3 out of 5.

To date, Balfour Beatty has recovered 48.8% from its March sell-off lows, while Drax Group is up 203.8% over the same period.