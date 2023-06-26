BofA: UK is the 'stagflationary sick man of Europe'

UK equity funds have experienced outflows for each of the last 24 weeks

"Heard anyone say anything good about the UK recently? Nor have we," he wrote in a research note co-authored with Elyas Galou, Anya Shelekhin and Myung-Jee Jung.

The strategists also pointed to the UK's labour strikes, a "crumbling" NHS, 6% mortgage rates, UK yield curve that is the most inverted since 2000 and a UK yield differential with EM economies that is nearing historic lows. "Buy humiliation, sell hubris!" he said.

Investor forum warns of UK equities 'diminished importance'

Hartnett added UK mid-caps, as seen in the FTSE 250 index, are "cheap and reviled" both on price and on valuation, in comparison to global stocks. He also noted UK mid-caps are increasingly yielding more than the MSCI ACWI.

"UK mid-cap stocks [are] cheapest versus global stocks since 2003 on trailing P/E of 13x, just needs 'peak gilt yields' to trough. UK assets cheap and reviled; UK mid-caps great contrarian investment to tuck away for a few years," the strategist wrote.

According to data from EPFR Global cited by BofA, UK equity funds have experienced outflows for each of the last 24 weeks, with just one week of inflows so far this year and seven over the previous 18 months.