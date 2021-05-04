Light after the storm? Worst-case scenario offers bright outlook for post-pandemic UK dividends

The worst-case scenario for the UK dividend market in 2021 now sees payouts rising by at least 0.9% this year

Investors are anticipating the return of bumper special dividends and payouts from the banking sector amid an improving outlook for income in the UK equities market.

The worst-case scenario for the UK dividend market in 2021 now sees payouts rising by at least 0.9% this year, with the best-case envisioning a rise of 5.6%, according to the latest Link Group UK Dividend Monitor.

Only last quarter, Link was still anticipating a decline of 0.6% in the worst case, but with plenty of companies paying best-case predictions over the first quarter, the gap has narrowed between the top and bottom forecasts.

UK dividend decline slows as sectors restart payments

As this gap continues to close and the UK emerges from lockdown restrictions, the group hopes to entirely do away with the best- and worst-case scenarios and resume its single forecast for UK payouts by the end of Q2, highlighting the greater clarity and predictability in the market.

"Companies are increasingly declaring dividends in line with our best-case scenario as the economy comes back to life and constraints on payouts are lifted," said Ian Stokes, managing director of corporate markets, EMEA at Link Group.

Return of banking

The coming quarter will see one of the most important payout constraints lifted as the banking sector returns to paying dividends, although Investec has already blazed a trail, dishing out its dividend in Q1.

Q2 will see HSBC distribute roughly £2.2bn to investors, more than twice as much as all the other banks combined, and from 2022 the global banking giant will update its policy to pay between 40% and 50% of profits each year as a dividend.

While the return of banking dividends is welcome, Stokes noted that they will only register between 25% and 40% of their pre-pandemic levels as some regulatory constraints remain in place, keeping 2021 payouts from the sector lower than "initially hoped".

John Teahan, portfolio manager of the RWC Partners Equity Income fund, said the "precautionary approach" to bank dividends during 2020 was the right move and saw the sector play a very different role to 2008.

"Banks in this crisis have been firefighters, rather than being part of the problem. They were very much part of the efforts to protect jobs and businesses, both as a conduit for government support and through their own forbearance actions," he said.

"We are now seeing dividends troughing and look forward to strong dividend growth in the coming years."

Impact of special dividends

Many other sectors are set to pay better than expected dividends for the coming year, with media, insurance, telecoms, building materials, utilities and mining all exceeding Link Group's initial predictions.

Mining payouts are looking particularly strong with commodity prices driven higher by the global economic recovery and the big miners utilising special dividends to "pass on bumper profits".

Providing a stabilising impact: Dividends still matter even after pandemic blues

BHP Group shelled out enough in Q1 to rank as the third largest payer, while Rio Tinto is anticipating distributing close to £800m back to shareholders in Q2.

A combination of reduced demand for energy and large special dividends has seen Royal Dutch Shell lose its dividend crown for the first time in more than half a decade, with the oil company slipping to eighth spot, replaced by Tesco as the top payer.

The supermarket is unlikely to be seen in this spot again as the "enormous" one-off payment was issued as a result of Tesco offloading its Asian operations, but the sale boosted UK Q1 special dividends to their second-highest total on record, with £6.1bn distributed.