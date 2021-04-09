Providing a stabilising impact: Dividends still matter even after pandemic blues

Dividends have been in the news over the past year for all the wrong reasons. We have seen the deepest cut to UK dividends in recent memory.

According to Link Group, underlying dividends fell by 38% in 2020. This has led some commentators to question whether dividends really matter any more.

Even before the pandemic, higher growth companies were outperforming, as interest rates declined.

This was a tricky environment for 'value' investors, who typically focus on fundamental metrics such as dividends, but also earnings, asset values and cash flows.

However, it is helpful to take a longer term view, to put the current situation in perspective. Dividends play an important role in the market. In the past four five-year periods, dividend income has provided more than half of the total return from investing in the UK equity market.

This is not always the case, but in the past 20 years the stockmarket has gone broadly sideways overall, having started at an elevated level at the end of the 1990s.

Dividends provide a stabilising impact on otherwise volatile equity returns, as they always have a positive contribution, even if the dividend rate can go down.

Dividends have other attractions too. They provide an income stream which can be valuable to some investors, such as pensioners, who may want to receive an income without eating into their capital invested.

Finally, there is considerable evidence that higher yielding companies, on average, have outperformed the broader market over the long term. One such study by professors Dimson, Marsh and Staunton, is published by Credit Suisse.

This shows that investing in the 50 highest yielding companies in the UK, each year from 1900 to 2018, produced a total return of 10.6% per annum, compared to only 9.2% from investing in the top 100 companies.

That 1.4% difference might not sound much, but over the 119-year period, investors could have made over four times as much money from the higher-yielding portfolio.

This may sound counter intuitive. Companies that pay the highest dividends are often more mature businesses, investing less internally for growth, which might be expected to lead to lower returns.

However, there are several possible reasons why we have seen outperformance, on average. Firstly, investing for an above average income is a type of value investing.

As share prices go down, dividend yields go up, so higher yielding shares are often bought after their share price has declined, and then sold at a lower yield once the shares have recovered.

Secondly, there is a considerable discipline imposed on the management of a company by the payment of a dividend. When capital is tightly constrained, it is likely that any money invested will be more carefully allocated to projects that can earn higher returns.

What can we say about the current market environment, coming out of the pandemic? We believe the outlook is positive for many higher yielding companies, and for companies that are likely to resume paying high yields as their profitability recovers.

The UK stockmarket remains highly polarised, with lower valued (including higher yielding) companies trading at a significantly larger discount to the overall market, compared to normal circumstances.

Rising interest rate expectations lend further support to the potential 'value' recovery.

Also, after significant dividend cuts, the pay-out ratio of the average UK company is now below where it has been in recent years, even off a depressed earnings base, which leaves scope for dividends to grow at a good pace as profitability and cashflows recover.

Another way of saying this is that there are not many companies struggling to pay an oversized dividend today, as boards have taken a more prudent approach during the pandemic.

However, it is important to be selective. Higher yielding shares can be 'value traps', where challenged fundamentals deserve a low valuation. There is no substitute for detailed fundamental analysis of business models, competitive positioning and financial profiles.

It is also critical to understand structural trends, including environmental, social and governance risks, which can have a significant impact on businesses over the long term.

Simon Gergel is head of the UK equity team at AllianzGI and manager of The Merchants Trust