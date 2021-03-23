Coronavirus lockdown one year on: What does the future hold for UK assets?

Neil Padoa, portfolio manager and head of global developed markets at Coronation Fund Managers
The UK market has performed poorly. While Brexit is one reason, the composition of the index is also instructive.
The largest UK stocks are slow growing consumer staples and big pharma, large legacy banks, and big oil and commodity producers.
There is a notable absence (with a few exceptions) of innovative technology businesses, which could be as important as political uncertainty in explaining recent underperformance.
However, we are finding a number of attractive UK stocks. Advice and wealth platform Quilter is well-positioned to address the huge advice gap and increase its share of the UK's growing long-term savings pool.
Online food delivery is a growth area, and Just Eat Takeaway and soon-to-list Deliveroo are worth following. Large adjacent markets, such as express grocery delivery, create alluring long-term optionality.
BT owns Openreach, which is (to oversimplify) becoming the fibre monopoly in the UK. This valuable infrastructure is deeply undervalued at under 8x earnings.
Prudential is currently a stranded asset, but the pending additional listing in Hong Kong will highlight the value and strength of their Asian insurance franchise.