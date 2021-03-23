Coronavirus lockdown one year on: What does the future hold for UK assets?

Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at BlueBay Asset Management

Although the UK vaccine programme has been praised, it appears that GDP will not return to end-2019 levels before late next year, even with the Chancellor announcing further significant near-term stimulus at the Budget earlier this month.





Moreover, we believe that plans to raise taxes and rein in spending in the years thereafter imply far more austerity than is needed.





Consequently, we are not especially optimistic around medium-term UK economic prospects. From this point of view, sterling has been an outperformer in 2021 thus far, thanks to vaccine success, but we question how long this will be sustained, with Brexit effects likely to be felt for many months to come.