Coronavirus lockdown one year on: What does the future hold for UK assets?

First stay-at-home order issued on this day

Investment Week asks eight investment experts for their view on what does the next 12 months holds for UK assets, what are the key risks and are there still opportunities in the region?
Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at BlueBay Asset Management  
Although the UK vaccine programme has been praised, it appears that GDP will not return to end-2019 levels before late next year, even with the Chancellor announcing further significant near-term stimulus at the Budget earlier this month. 

Moreover, we believe that plans to raise taxes and rein in spending in the years thereafter imply far more austerity than is needed. 

Consequently, we are not especially optimistic around medium-term UK economic prospects. From this point of view, sterling has been an outperformer in 2021 thus far, thanks to vaccine success, but we question how long this will be sustained, with Brexit effects likely to be felt for many months to come.
David Lambert, senior portfolio manager, European Equities at RBC Global Asset Management 
The UK has been a big laggard of global markets for a long period of time now: some of that is down to composition of the FTSE, while a large part recently has been down to the uncertainty surrounding Brexit. 

I think the market has digested the drag on UK GDP over the coming 10 years now, and we are not expecting anymore unwanted surprises on the horizon – excluding the pandemic. 

As a consequence, the heavy de-rating we have seen particularly in UK domestic stocks and sectors may begin to reverse somewhat over the coming years. 

We expect the UK to at least stop underperforming in the short to medium term. If so, this would manifest itself more in the FTSE 250 as opposed to the FTSE 100.
Gordon Shannon, partner and portfolio manager, at TwentyFour Asset Management
We expect it to be determined primarily by the unwinding of two huge impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic: a global depression in demand with consumers confined to their homes, and supply shock as businesses were shuttered.

Consumers look ready to spend but logistical operations will likely struggle to rebound instantly. 

We should expect inflation, but will this be transitory or entrenched through wage rises? The exodus of EU nationals and the possibility of skills shortages in a restructured economy make the latter possible even against a backdrop of higher unemployment.

Our outlook for UK government and corporate bond prices is negative as yields should rise to compensate the inflation threat. While domestic property prices are on an upward trajectory, the outlook for commercial real estate is tempered by the possibilities of remote working. 

More positively, as the UK's vaccine rollout outpaces Europe's we expect to see more convergence between the UK's economic outlook and that of the US. 

This should help mitigate some if not all of the Brexit overhang, which in our view has held back UK equities and credit spreads.
Richard Marwood, co-manager of the Royal London UK Equity Income fund
The success of the UK's vaccination programme to date, and the restriction easing timetable it has allowed to be put in place, has to be a cause for optimism. 

Barring the virus reasserting itself, people should have much more freedom than they did in 2020 and while it remains to be seen to what extent they take advantage of those freedoms, there is a definite sense of pent up demand for some of those sectors hardest hit last year, such as leisure, travel and retail. 

As global economic activity recovers, and is underpinned by government stimulus packages,  corporate profits should also recover, allowing more dividends to be resumed or grown. 

Recovery is also feeding through into commodity prices, allowing the oil and mining sectors, significant parts of the UK index, to bounce. 

UK assets also seem well supported by corporate activity. A number of companies have already been bought or approached, and this seems likely to continue.
Andrew Pease, head of investment strategy at Russell Investments 
The UK is likely to have one of the strongest post-pandemic GDP rebounds of the major economies. The FTSE 100 is the cheapest of the major markets and UK corporate earnings are set for a substantial rebound after declining by 35% in 2020. 

The UK market is overweight the cyclical value sectors, such as material and financials that will benefit from post-pandemic reopening. 

Financials should also be boosted by the improvement in interest margins from yield curve steepening. Small cap stocks have run hard since the vaccine announcement but still have upside as the economy rebounds from the lockdown induced economic collapse.  

Sterling also has upside on a 12-month horizon, although at 1.39 to the USD it is now close to the OECD's measure of purchasing power parity fair value. 

Sterling has appreciated by 20% against the USD since the depths of the pandemic last year. It can make further gains as the UK economic outlook brightens but valuations will be a headwind. 
Michael Herzum, head of macro and strategy at Union Investment 
UK equities are in a good position as the United Kingdom very likely will reach herd immunity faster than the continent due to much better progress on vaccinations. This could result in a big swing in economic activity once Covid-19 related restrictions will be lifted. 

Markets often look out for "change" rather than "level". That said, UK equities could be worth a look. We see further upside potential for UK stocks and have implemented a long-short strategy by buying the FTSE 250 and selling the broader EURO STOXX Index. 

This strategy should benefit from a potential bigger swing in UK economic activity once Covid-19-related restrictions are lifted in the light of the significant progress in the vaccine rollout. 

Furthermore, we like the strategic size-tilt towards mid-caps which usually perform better in economic recoveries against large caps. 
Marco Bonaviri, portfolio manager – FX strategy at REYL & Cie
Since the Brexit vote on 23 June 2016, the UK market has been shunned by international investors. However, since the fiercely negotiated 11th-hour deal struck with the EU on 24 December 2020, UK assets have rebounded strongly as the political risk premium has evaporated. 

This is demonstrated by the performance of sterling, which has recorded the strongest rise in the G10 block this year against both the US dollar and the euro. 

This favourable scenario for UK stocks is not without its potential problems. The reflationary environment could push interest rates up and lead to a possible further rise in sterling.  

With almost 80% of the FTSE 100's turnover derived from abroad, a rise in the pound could weigh on multinationals' earnings and the growth in profit revisions. 

However, although the FTSE 100's relative performance is strongly tied to movements in sterling, we see the potential rise in the pound over the coming months as a side issue after the impressive re-rating since Q3 2020. 
Neil Padoa, portfolio manager and head of global developed markets at Coronation Fund Managers
The UK market has performed poorly. While Brexit is one reason, the composition of the index is also instructive. 

The largest UK stocks are slow growing consumer staples and big pharma, large legacy banks, and big oil and commodity producers. 

There is a notable absence (with a few exceptions) of innovative technology businesses, which could be as important as political uncertainty in explaining recent underperformance.

However, we are finding a number of attractive UK stocks. Advice and wealth platform Quilter is well-positioned to address the huge advice gap and increase its share of the UK's growing long-term savings pool. 

Online food delivery is a growth area, and Just Eat Takeaway and soon-to-list Deliveroo are worth following. Large adjacent markets, such as express grocery delivery, create alluring long-term optionality.

BT owns Openreach, which is (to oversimplify) becoming the fibre monopoly in the UK. This valuable infrastructure is deeply undervalued at under 8x earnings. 

Prudential is currently a stranded asset, but the pending additional listing in Hong Kong will highlight the value and strength of their Asian insurance franchise.
"From this evening, I must give the British people a very simple instruction: you must stay at home."

The words from Boris Johnson still sound as foreboding now as they did a year ago today, when the Prime Minister announced the first national lockdown in a live TV address.

Indeed, Monday 23 March 2020 was the day normal life in the UK was upended - and the UK's investment sector was not immune to the effects of the stay-at-home order.

But now, 12 months on, and with a roadmap for the easing of restrictions in motion, there appears to some light at the end of the tunnel.

With this in mind, Investment Week gathered eight investment experts to share their predictions on the state of UK assets, the key risks and any possible opportunities here over the next 12 months.

