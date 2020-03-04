UBP
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part I)
The Big Question on the central bank's newly appointed head
The US economy continues to be in very good shape. This was the message delivered by the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the end of August: he sees a robust US economy and positive momentum, expecting the strong performance to continue.
Should investors consider EM corporate issuers for sustainable and responsible investment strategies?
With global growth accelerating, emerging market (EM) corporate fundamentals continue to improve. Moreover, EM corporate bonds offer attractive valuations in the current low-yield environment.
Where are the best opportunities for small-cap managers globally?
Fund managers from Investment Week's Smaller Companies Breakfast Briefing discuss the outlook for the asset class.
What are the risks to emerging market debt?
There are attractive investment opportunities among high-yielding emerging market (EM) eurobonds in our view, writes Koon Chow, an EM macro and FX strategist at Union Bancaire Privée (UBP).
How key are China's SEO reforms to the economy?
Progress on SOE reform needs to be watched closely because it is an area where shifts in management could benefit the economy in a number of ways, according to Koon Chow, senior macro and FX strategist emerging markets fixed income team at Union Bancaire...
Part II: What is your outlook for global high yield bonds?
In the second of a two-part series, Investment Week asks managers for their views on high yield following the sector sell-off in Q3 and how they are gaining exposure.
Anglo American, RioTinto, BHP Billiton: Which commodity stocks are attracting fund managers?
Strong headwinds for the commodities sector show no sign of abating, but record share price falls for some companies have provided attractive entry points into the asset class.
Quickfire Q&A: 'The most interesting asset class is clearly equities'
Jean-Sylvain Perrig is the Chief Investment Officer at Union Bancaire Privee. He tells Alice Rigby why there will be opportunities in the US for some time to come and what a bout of positive trading in Japan means for his portfolios.
UBP's Perrig: 'Japanisation' of Europe risk is increasing
The risk that Europe is facing a Japan-style 'lost two decades' is increasing, and the euro will likely fall further, says UBP's Jean-Sylvain Perrig.
Could US airline stocks begin to soar?
There has been scant reward for investing in US airlines in the past, but a new focus on shareholder returns means airline stocks could soar, explains UBP investment specialist Cédric Le Berre.