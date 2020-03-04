UBP

Trade war and Italian budget won't derail rosy outlook
Trade war and Italian budget won't derail rosy outlook

The US economy continues to be in very good shape. This was the message delivered by the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the end of August: he sees a robust US economy and positive momentum, expecting the strong performance to continue.

How key are China's SEO reforms to the economy?
How key are China's SEO reforms to the economy?

Progress on SOE reform needs to be watched closely because it is an area where shifts in management could benefit the economy in a number of ways, according to Koon Chow, senior macro and FX strategist emerging markets fixed income team at Union Bancaire...

  • Asia
Could US airline stocks begin to soar?
Could US airline stocks begin to soar?

There has been scant reward for investing in US airlines in the past, but a new focus on shareholder returns means airline stocks could soar, explains UBP investment specialist Cédric Le Berre.

  • US