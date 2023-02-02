UBP teams up with Brigade for long-short credit fund

The fund was launched in September last year

The U Access Brigade Credit Long Short UCITS fund will look to offer long-term growth of capital in all market environments.

The strategy, which was launched in September 2022 and has almost $100m in assets under management, will invest in structured credit and take an "active approach to portfolio hedging" to limit market and default risk.

ESG funds swell in numbers despite disclosure failures

Nicolas Faller, co-CEO of asset management at UBP, said the current market regime "should put alternatives, and especially alternative credit strategies, back at the forefront of investors' asset allocations".

The fund, which is offered on UBP's alternative UCITS platform, will be supported by Brigade's team of 33 sector analysts and 12 structured credit specialists.

Don Morgan, founder and managing partner of Brigade said he was "pleased to be working with UBP to extend our alternative credit platform to the wider UCITS marketplace".