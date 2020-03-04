transparency
How blockchain could help avoid a Woodford repeat
Investor trust requires transparency
Firms face 'grey areas' as value for money rules come into force
Asset managers required to publish annual value statements
What's in a name? The dangers of 'the bond labelling problem'
How to avoid using unnecessary terms
IA calls for companies to publish dividend policy
Interim dividend payments on the rise
The Top Down: Neptune's James Dowey on the 'one issue more important than Brexit' for asset managers
In this month's edition of The Top Down, Jayna Rana and Mike Sheen talk to James Dowey, CIO and chief economist at Neptune Investment Management.
Invesco, Janus Henderson and LGIM partner with not-for-profit research house
Aims to 'enhance' markets
FCA eyes tighter stewardship and engagement standards for asset managers
As part of SRD II
FCA to publish voluntary cost disclosure templates in autumn
Institutional Disclosure Working Group
IA takes aim at bond market transparency failings with new guidelines
Exchange and offer processes
Nearly half of European asset managers doubt transparency of board decisions
43% voiced concerns
Transparency Taskforce calls for IA's Cummings to apologise over 'offensive' Loch Ness fees comments
Gina Miller and others deserve 'apology… public recognition and thanks'
Aberdeen Standard Investments' McClymont joins FCA's cost disclosure working group
Retirement savings head and former MP
FCA appoints Sier to chair cost disclosure working group
Part of 'remedies' suggested in Asset Management Market Study
SJP called out by Which? for 'misleading consumers'
Unclear on charges and advice model
Morningstar: How to choose an equity research provider under MiFID II
Which characteristics should groups look out for?
FCA's Asset Management Final Report: Top ten takeaways for the retail industry
The key points from this morning's release
Tottenham Hotspur football club to trade on UK online platform
Move follows previous transparency and liquidity issues
FCA's Bailey: Fund fee caps would not effectively drive competition
Proposes all-in fee on funds
FCA proposes 'all-in' fund fee/further work on platforms and advisers/'shining light' on poor funds
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has suggested a raft of measures to improve "weak price competition" in a number of areas of the asset management industry.
FCA proposes full transparency for asset managers on pension scheme transaction costs
Will have to provide cost breakdown
Woodford: Some investors will be disappointed with Patient Capital performance
Partly impacted by the Brexit vote
Top tips to motivate asset management staff
Fisch Asset Management's co-founder and chairman outlines his top tips to develop a positive working environment for employees across all levels of a business.