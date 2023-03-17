Investec: RIT Capital Partners 'uninvestable' due to cost, transparency issues and VC exposure

Following the recent publication of the trust’s Report & Accounts for 202 Investec downgraded RIT Capital Partners from 'Hold' to 'Sell' post review.

In an analyst note, Alan Brierley and Ben Newell from Investec, said: "For more than two decades, we viewed RIT Capital as a classic low-risk, ‘safe-harbour' investment and core holding within a diversified portfolio.

"However, given what we regarded as a radical transformation in the risk profile following a material increase in higher-risk late-stage venture capital, we moved to Hold at the end of last year."

They said RIT had also been removed RIT from Investec's Flexible Model Portfolio "where for so long it had been ‘one of the first names on the team sheet'."

The trust launched in 1988 and has been a popular pick with experts ever since.

But, following the recent publication of the trust's report and accounts for 2022, Investec downgraded RIT for the first time ever.

Venture capital exposure

In the report, the pair said it was "ominous" to see private fund investments representing around 27% of net asset value still to report year-end valuations, which they said were at "clear risk of further write-downs" as end of year results come through.

According to the trust's January factsheet, PE was the highest weighting in the fund, at 28%.

"For the sake of argument, if the eventual percentage fall in the private fund investments last year were to match that of the private direct book, we estimate this could reduce the NAV by around 4%," the Investec analysts said.

It was the large percentage of late-stage venture capital comprising its PE exposure which was "most concerning" to the pair, adding the asset holds "the highest risk characteristics within the broader private equity asset class".

In the trust's 2022 annual report to December 2022, chair James Leigh-Pemberton said: "A key driver of RIT's long-term track record has been private investments".

But the Investec analysts said: "We would also be wary of the siren's call that private investments have always been part of the RIT Capital approach...the exposure bears little resemblance to history, both in terms of the level of exposure and the focus on much higher-risk late-stage VC.

"It is different, and it does matter!"

The total private exposure for the trust was 39% on 31 January 2023, more than 10% higher then a ten-year average of 27%, and 23% in the previous decade, according to Investec data.

"It is also important to note that most of the historical gains from the private book, particularly during RITs 'glory years' in the aftermath of the TMT crisis, came from more traditional private equity," the analysts said.

Brierley and Newell said they had had concerns about the short-term outlook for late-stage venture capital even before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank at the end of last week.

They said they were worried "specifically [about] the potential for a valuation reset after a tsunami of easy money had driven valuations to nose-bleed levels in 2021", and that many of the companies it invested in were still "anchored at these last fund-raising rounds".

"This is where we potentially see the greatest source of pain, which is likely to be realised when these companies must come back to investors for more capital," they said.

On top of this, the VC exposure has resulted in a sharp increase in the KID cost, which is now 5.44%, according to Investec.

"Consequently, in the current environment, where for many investors the ‘all-in' cost is a primary consideration, RIT Capital is now in our view simply uninvestable on cost grounds alone," they said.

Transparency

Alongside its VC investment, the pair challenged some of the trust's reporting around certain payments, and questioned why RIT Capital Partners was not forthcoming in its explanations.

In the note, they said: "We were surprised to see an entry on page 67 of the report and accounts for share-based payment costs of £20.3m, and this prompted us to try and establish on what grounds such a fee was paid."

They said the report and accounts provided "some high-level description that the awards are linked to performance against two KPIs, business principles and culture", but it did not "disclose any details of the underlying methodology".

Brierley and Newell said RIT Capital advised this was an "accounting cost, which is affected by prior years, with the costs of this scheme spread over multiple years".

The analysts said this fell below the reporting standards of other investment trusts, such as 3i Group, Caledonian Investments and Witan for the "level of detail that is typical."

"We cannot understand why RIT Capital falls short of these standards," the said. "When we raised this, the company advised that the board ensures that it meets all disclosure requirements."

Additionally, the pair said RIT has paid total share-based payments of £55m, which they found funded the total emoluments of four directors of J. Rothschild Capital Management Limited, the trust's investment manager, totalling £14.0m (2020: £10.8m) with deferred remuneration of £11.1m (2020: £10.5m) in 2021.

This came amid a "brutal de-rating" of the trust, which now sees it on a discount level last seen in the early 1990s (-22.4%, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies).

Brierley and Newell said: "Given the lack of transparency surrounding the underlying methodology, we take a closer look at the level of awards/expenses in recent years and the performance record."

In the three years to end of 2022, the trust's NAV total return was 24.8%, lower than its CPI plus 3% per annum benchmark of 27.5% and the MSCI ACWI (blended) total return of 17.7%, according to data from Investec.

"We also highlight a dramatic increase in both share-based payments made by RIT Capital over the past ten years, and total employee expenses of J Rothschild Capital Management over a similar period," the analysts said,

"We believe that investors... are entitled to ask RIT Capital why it believes that it should not make a full disclosure of the methodology."

They said investors were "entitled to question whether the incentive scheme is asymmetric", and if the managers had been rewarded for exceptional gains during the boom times in 2021 and these had now been carried over, with no adjustment if valuations were to subsequently normalise.

"We have become increasingly nervous about the risk profile, and specifically the late-stage venture capital exposure, and this lack of transparency surrounding what is a key issue is the final straw for us. We now downgrade to Sell," they said.

In response to comment requests, RIT Capital said: "Private investments have always been a key aspect of the approach, and generated realisations of £1.1bn over the last three years, while adding approximately 26% to the NAV.

"Remuneration for the manager is designed and implemented by the independent RIT Remuneration Committee, which is itself advised by independent remuneration consultants."

It said: "Awards are designed to maximise the links to performance and alignment with shareholders. To reinforce this alignment, there has been a shift away from cash awards to share awards. These awards are subject to three to five-year deferrals. There is also an annual bonus cap of 0.75% of net assets, which has never been reached."

According to them: "The Remuneration Committee retains the usual discretion over malus and clawback. All amounts are disclosed in line with regulations and accounting requirements."

Several firms remain positive on the trust, with JPM rating it 'Overweight' vs the IT Flexible Investment sector, while Numis and Peel Hunt also continue to back the trust.