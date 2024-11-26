FCA urged to adopt reforms as MPs warn watchdog's 'integrity is called into question'

APPG report

Sorin Dojan
clock • 3 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority is failing to perform its functions properly and its integrity is being called into question, according to a report published today (26 November).

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Investment Fraud and Fairer Financial Services report collated the written testimonies from 175 individuals, "who have engaged with the [FCA] other than through the normal course of working in the industry". FCA delivers plans to regulate cryptocurrency According to the APPG, the FCA "too often fails to perform its functions to a reasonable standard", with particular gaps in performance noted across its consumer protection field, where the regulator is "slow to spot and identify fraud and other misconduct". APPG said the reactions provided b...

