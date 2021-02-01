Funds 'failing' to meet FCA transparency measures - CFA UK report

A newly released report has shed light on the flouting of rules designed to promote fund value transparency, according to professional standards body CFA UK.

The investigation found that reports on fund values often did not meet the criteria outlined by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in 2018, with standards varying significantly and many reports on fund value not meeting the spirit of the FCA requirements.

Transparency Task Force publishes FCA 'wish list'

The standard of Assessment of Value (AoV) reports varied substantially according to the findings - 24% of AoV reports did not clearly outline their investment objectives, which was one of the few specific requirements outlined by the regulator.

Likewise, 42% failed to state the ongoing charges figure at the individual fund level - one of the most basic features that ought to be available to retail investors.

Andrew Burton, professionalism adviser at CFA UK, said: "While the working group did come across some strong examples, it is concerning that many of the AoV reports being produced are failing to meet some of the basic requirements set out by the FCA."

Additionally, the majority of reports failed to deliver information relating to ESG evaluations, while 62% did not mention risk in any capacity, and 87% refused to outline their liquidity.

Although not required by the FCA, the report argues that they are important considerations that investors should be made aware of, and omission goes against the spirit of the rules.

Investment sector not doing enough to improve ethnic diversity - CFA UK survey

Burton added: "The rationale behind making these reports obligatory was to increase transparency about fund performance and value for investors.

"Many of the reports being published, however, fail to provide the quality and completeness of information needed to advance investor appreciation of their current and potential fund investments."

The median percentile score given by the working group to UK reports to articulate their effectiveness was 50%; the scores ranged from 4% to 90%.

Following the report, CFA UK has outlined recommendations for fund managers, including the clear publication of fund factsheets online, commentary on ESG inclusion, as well as the disclosure of investment objectives.