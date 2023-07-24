MPs call for Treasury to set out clear plans on EIS and VCT extension

In a report published today (24 July), MPs called for urgent action on the sunset clause affecting EIS and VCTs, which will cause their tax reliefs to expire in April 2025, unless amended.

The committee is urging the Treasury to "detail and implement an extension urgently" as uncertainty over when the extension will take place and for how long poses "a risk to investment".

"Despite previous calls from the committee, the Treasury has not provided clarity on when venture capital tax reliefs with expiry dates will be extended," it said.

"The government should extend the schemes at the earliest opportunity to provide more certainty to founders and investors."

VCT investment increases 68% to £1.1bn

According to the committee, the renewal of the EIS and VCT schemes is an opportunity to improve them to address current shortcomings, including diversity, regional inequality and scale-up capital.

"Diversity in the sector is extremely poor, both in terms of the characteristics of business founders that receive venture capital funding and the people who make venture capital funding decisions," it said.

The cross-party report found that businesses with all-female founders received just 2% of all venture capital funding in 2021, while less than 2% went to black and ethnic minority-led businesses.

"Statistics which show just two pence in every pound of investment goes to all-women led businesses demonstrate a shocking dereliction of duty given the level of government support for the industry through tax reliefs," said Harriett Baldwin, chair of the Treasury Committee.

Moreover, the report highlighted that venture capital investment is "unacceptably" concentrated in London and the South East, with London alone receiving almost half of all equity deals despite accounting for 19% of all small businesses.

Treasury Committee launches inquiry into sexism in financial services

"Given firms elsewhere in the UK can take longer to become established, the maximum company age limits of seven and ten years written into the tax reliefs currently hold back economic growth and innovation and should be extended," the committee said.

In light of this, MPs have called for the Treasury to make collecting and publishing the diversity statistics of venture capital firms and their investments a requirement for tax relief eligibility.

The committee also urged all venture capital firms to sign up to the Women in Finance Charter and Investing in Women Code, both of which require the publication of gender and diversity statistics.

"Organisations should comply or explain why they are not as a condition of receiving tax relief support," it noted.

MPs also recommended the government and British Business Bank consult on creating a fund with the specific purpose of promoting gender diversity in venture capital allocation.

Richard Stone, CEO of the Association of Investment Companies, welcomed the Treasury Committee's report and argued the Chancellor should "take the first opportunity to restore certainty" in the sector by setting out clear plans to amend or abolish the clause in the upcoming Autumn Statement.

Businesses benefit from £1.7bn VCT investment since 2018

"[The report] highlights the potential for the scheme to do more in some respects, for example by spreading investment more evenly across the UK's regions. It sets out sensible suggestions for achieving this, including revisiting the age limit on eligible VCT investments," he said.

Stone said it is "clear" that more needs to be done to ensure recipients of VCT funding are "representative of the UK's diverse population".

"It has been encouraging to see more female-led and ethnically diverse teams receiving funding to grow their businesses, but there is widespread acknowledgement that further work in this area is needed for the schemes to reach their full potential," he added.

The publication of the report follows the launch of a new inquiry into sexism in the City by the committee on 14 July, which will focus on the barriers faced by women in the financial services sector.