Tony Stenning

People moves

Atlantic House hires portfolio manager from Merian Global Investors

Mark Greenwood left Merian following Jupiter merger

clock 16 November 2021 • 1 min read
People moves

Catley Lakeman appoints group CEO and head of distribution

Ex-BlackRock execs Stenning and Hughes switch

clock 30 June 2020 •
Investment

Square Mile appoints Tony Stenning as non-executive director

Growth ambitions

clock 30 January 2020 •
Investment

TISA appoints former BlackRock MD Stenning as chairman

Promoted from deputy chairman role

clock 06 November 2019 •
Business roles

Tony Stenning takes up iNED role

Appointed by parent company of Atlantic House Fund Management

clock 08 October 2019 •
