Catley Lakeman appoints group CEO and head of distribution

Catley Lakeman May has appointed Tony Stenning as group CEO, along with Dorian Hughes as head of distribution for Atlantic House Investments, effective today (1 July).

Appointed as non-executive director in October 2019, Stenning will replace founder Russell Catley, subject to regulatory approval, who is stepping back to focus on "growing out the business and developing new partnerships".

Stenning brought nearly three decades of experience with him when joined the firm from BlackRock, where he served as head of UK retail, as well as CEO of BlackRock Fund Managers.

Link appoints Tony Stenning as chair and second iNED

Hughes also moves from BlackRock, where he worked with Stenning for over 20 years, originally joining 1986, where he remained until 2019, most recently as head of regional wealth.

Catley said: "I have known Tony for many years and he is widely acknowledged as a leader and innovator in our industry. We have similar views on how to provide valuable outcomes for investors and are both very clear about what can be achieved going forward.

"Joining as a non-executive director of the group last year has enabled Tony to ascertain where and how the business can fulfil its potential."

Stenning added: "Since joining the board of CLM I have been impressed with the client-centric, forward-thinking and innovative mindset. Now more than ever, investors are seeking greater clarity and consistency in the outcomes that their investments can generate.

"This creates a gap in the market and I look forward to working more closely with this hugely talented team, to both disrupt the status quo and deliver innovative and relevant investment solutions across a broader range of asset classes."

TISA appoints former BlackRock MD Stenning as chairman

Of his appointment, Hughes said: "I am excited to be joining such a talented team at a time when innovation is going to be so critical to delivering the outcomes that investors need. I am looking forward to leading the distribution team and helping to introduce AHI to a broader range of clients."

Stenning added: "I am delighted to welcome Dorian to the CLM team and I know first-hand how much value his in depth experience of the UK wealth market can create, having had the pleasure of working with him for many years at BlackRock."