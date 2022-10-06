Atlantic House appoints new deputy CIO and head of investment risk

Mark Greenwood

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Mark Greenwood, deputy CIO of Atlantic House
Image:

Mark Greenwood, deputy CIO of Atlantic House

Atlantic House Investments has promoted Mark Greenwood as the firm’s new deputy CIO and head of investment risk.

The firm said that Greenwood's promotion recognises his "experience and expertise in derivative investing and his efforts to further strengthen the firm's risk management processes and modelling".

Greenwood is also set to co-head management of the Atlantic House Total Return fund and is a named portfolio manager on several of the firm's other funds and mandates. He will continue to report to CIO Tom May.

Greenwood joined Atlantic House in November 2021, having previously managed the Merian Systematic Positive Skew fund from 2017.

Atlantic House launches 'diversifier of diversifiers' fund

Before that, he worked as a trader for a decade on the inflation desks at Barclays and NatWest, and managed the inflation desk at Rand Merchant Bank in South Africa.

May said: "Mark's background as an actuary, his detailed understanding of risk, analytical thinking, and expertise in derivative investing - especially inflation and fixed income derivatives has brought a fresh perspective to our team, which is recognised in this promotion.

"In his new role as Deputy CIO, the firm will continue to benefit from his thorough and robust risk modelling and management and his unique investment insights."

Atlantic House hires portfolio manager from Merian Global Investors

Tony Stenning, CEO of the firm, added: "We continue to grow the AHI business in our mission to provide our clients and investors with investment solutions for a more predictable financial future.

"Mark's promotion to deputy CIO is further demonstration of our commitment to increasing the strength and depth of expertise within the company and continue to maintain a focus on ensuring any risk within our portfolios remains intentional, sufficiently rewarded and in keeping with our clients' expectations.

"Alongside CIO Tom May, his input into the oversight of the investment team and the management of our range of funds will be invaluable."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

IMF director warns of 'fundamental shift' towards uncertainty in global economy

US jobless claims increase sharply from five-month low

More on Business roles

His appointment brings the Artemis intermediary sales team to seven.
Business roles

Artemis makes sales hire from Franklin Templeton

Charlie Gorsuch

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 06 October 2022 • 1 min read
The move comes following the departure of Hamish Baillie, who left the trust after two decades in role.
People moves

Ruffer promotes co-manager to join Duncan MacInnes on trust

Jasmine Yeo

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 03 October 2022 • 1 min read
M&G names Andrea Rossi as next chief executive
Business roles

M&G names Andrea Rossi as next chief executive

Replaces John Foley who stepped down after seven years

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 29 September 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Chancellor scraps plans to remove 45% income tax rate for high earners

03 October 2022 • 1 min read
02

deVere Group pulls all UK property investment projects

03 October 2022 • 1 min read
03

Four graphs explaining... commodities

06 October 2022 • 3 min read
04

UK property funds impose liquidity limits - reports

04 October 2022 • 3 min read
05

IMF warns funds holding illiquid assets risk undermining financial stability

05 October 2022 • 2 min read
06

'Buying opportunities are better than ever' for investment trusts

05 October 2022 • 4 min read
11 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

ESG Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot