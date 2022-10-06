Atlantic House appoints new deputy CIO and head of investment risk

The firm said that Greenwood's promotion recognises his "experience and expertise in derivative investing and his efforts to further strengthen the firm's risk management processes and modelling".

Greenwood is also set to co-head management of the Atlantic House Total Return fund and is a named portfolio manager on several of the firm's other funds and mandates. He will continue to report to CIO Tom May.

Greenwood joined Atlantic House in November 2021, having previously managed the Merian Systematic Positive Skew fund from 2017.

Before that, he worked as a trader for a decade on the inflation desks at Barclays and NatWest, and managed the inflation desk at Rand Merchant Bank in South Africa.

May said: "Mark's background as an actuary, his detailed understanding of risk, analytical thinking, and expertise in derivative investing - especially inflation and fixed income derivatives has brought a fresh perspective to our team, which is recognised in this promotion.

"In his new role as Deputy CIO, the firm will continue to benefit from his thorough and robust risk modelling and management and his unique investment insights."

Tony Stenning, CEO of the firm, added: "We continue to grow the AHI business in our mission to provide our clients and investors with investment solutions for a more predictable financial future.

"Mark's promotion to deputy CIO is further demonstration of our commitment to increasing the strength and depth of expertise within the company and continue to maintain a focus on ensuring any risk within our portfolios remains intentional, sufficiently rewarded and in keeping with our clients' expectations.

"Alongside CIO Tom May, his input into the oversight of the investment team and the management of our range of funds will be invaluable."