Atlantic House CIO Tom May to replace outgoing CEO

Stenning is stepping down from the role he assumed in July 2020 to take a planned career break, the firm said. He joined the firm in 2019 as a non-executive director.

"I have enormously enjoyed my role in developing the Atlantic House Group, both as a non-executive director and as chief executive, during an important phase in its growth," Stenning said.

"As I move on to pursue other interests, I will continue campaigning to demystify derivatives and make derivative-based investments accessible to a wider range of investors, enabling more people to benefit from predictable investment outcomes."

Prior to joining Atlantic House, Stenning spent over 16 years at Blackrock, where he headed the firm's UK Retail business.

He left in 2016 to chair the Advice and Distribution WorkGroup for the UK Government's Social Impact Initiative and in 2018 took a role as a senior adviser at Neuberger Berman. He is currently the chair of TISA.

Tom May founded the £2bn defined-returns derivatives firm Atlantic House in 2008, which runs the Defined Returns, Total Return and US Enhanced Equity strategies.

It opened for business in 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Catley Lakeman, a firm he also founded and where he continued to serve as CIO. Prior to that, he was a trader at Citigroup, where he spent eight years.

Commenting on Stenning's departure, May said: "Since we founded this business in 2008, we have been committed to delivering investment solutions built around the real needs of investors."

"Many talented people have joined us in this endeavour, and I am excited about what the future holds for our business during this period of significant growth."

Atlantic House promoted Mark Greenwood as the firm's new deputy CIO and head of investment risk in October.