Toby Vaughan

Brown Shipley bolsters investment team with investment director hire

People moves

Brown Shipley bolsters investment team with investment director hire

Will work closely with CIO Toby Vaughan

clock 17 October 2019 •
Brown Shipley poaches asset allocation strategist from Morningstar IM

People moves

Brown Shipley poaches asset allocation strategist from Morningstar IM

Cyrique Bourbon joins London office

clock 01 May 2019 •
Brown Shipley hires Santander AM's Vaughan as CIO Smith departs

People moves

Brown Shipley hires Santander AM's Vaughan as CIO Smith departs

Spent seven years at Santander

clock 07 August 2018 •
Trustpilot