Lee Gardhouse departs Hargreaves Lansdown after 28 years

A spokesperson for Hargreaves Lansdown confirmed to Investment Week that Gardhouse is leaving to "pursue new challenges". He will be departing from the business at the end of June to ensure a "smooth" handover.

Gardhouse joined the firm's investment department in 1995 and became investment director in 2006, assuming overall responsibility for the Multi-Manager funds and Portfolio Management Service.

He currently co-manages the £548.3m HL Growth fund alongside Ellen Powley. He previously ran a raft of Multi-Manager funds.

Gardhouse managed the £1.8bn HL Multi Manager Special Situations and £1.8bn HL Income strategies since launch, stepping down from both funds in October 2022.

As reported on Monday (5 June), Brown Shipley's investment chief Toby Vaughan will be replacing Gardhouse as CIO, effective from 31 May.

In his new role, Vaughan will be responsible for defining the investment strategy for all HL funds and strategies, setting the investment philosophy and process, governance and risk, and being accountable for performance and the delivery of good client outcomes.

Hargreaves Lansdown has a total of 18 funds, including the HL Select funds, HL Growth fund, HL Portfolio funds and HL Portfolio Building Block funds, with other fund launches planned for later this year.

The firm appointed Ziad Abou Gergi to the newly created position of multi-manager head in November 2022, in preparation for an expansion of its fund-of-funds range.