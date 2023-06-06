Lee Gardhouse departs Hargreaves Lansdown after 28 years

Co-manager of HL Growth fund

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Gardhouse will be leaving the business at the end of June to ensure a “smooth” handover.
Image:

Gardhouse will be leaving the business at the end of June to ensure a “smooth” handover.

Hargreaves Lansdown’s chief investment officer Lee Gardhouse is set to leave the firm after 28 years.

A spokesperson for Hargreaves Lansdown confirmed to Investment Week that Gardhouse is leaving to "pursue new challenges". He will be departing from the business at the end of June to ensure a "smooth" handover. 

Gardhouse joined the firm's investment department in 1995 and became investment director in 2006, assuming overall responsibility for the Multi-Manager funds and Portfolio Management Service. 

Hargreaves Lansdown taps Brown Shipley's investment chief for CIO role

He currently co-manages the £548.3m HL Growth fund alongside Ellen Powley. He previously ran a raft of Multi-Manager funds.

Gardhouse managed the £1.8bn HL Multi Manager Special Situations and £1.8bn HL Income strategies since launch, stepping down from both funds in October 2022.

As reported on Monday (5 June), Brown Shipley's investment chief Toby Vaughan will be replacing Gardhouse as CIO, effective from 31 May. 

In his new role, Vaughan will be responsible for defining the investment strategy for all HL funds and strategies, setting the investment philosophy and process, governance and risk, and being accountable for performance and the delivery of good client outcomes.

Hargreaves Lansdown appoints head of multi-manager funds

Hargreaves Lansdown has a total of 18 funds, including the HL Select funds, HL Growth fund, HL Portfolio funds and HL Portfolio Building Block funds, with other fund launches planned for later this year.

The firm appointed Ziad Abou Gergi to the newly created position of multi-manager head in November 2022, in preparation for an expansion of its fund-of-funds range.  

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact faces losses after pulling out from $7m India project

'A buyer's market': What is behind the fanfare for private equity secondaries?

More on People moves

Randall Dishmon (pictured), retires from Invesco after 22 years at the company.
People moves

Randall Dishmon retires from Invesco after 22 years

Retired 1 June

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 05 June 2023 • 1 min read
Toby Vaughan (pictured) joined Hargreaves Lansdown on 31 May.
People moves

Hargreaves Lansdown taps Brown Shipley's investment chief for CIO role

Toby Vaughan joins

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 05 June 2023 • 2 min read
Fiona Bassett takes on the role
People moves

LSEG replaces FTSE Russell CEO

Fiona Bassett

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 01 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Lee Gardhouse departs Hargreaves Lansdown after 28 years

06 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

'A buyer's market': What is behind the fanfare for private equity secondaries?

06 June 2023 • 4 min read
03

Stock Spotlight: Ocado avoids FTSE 100 relegation for now but questions remain

05 June 2023 • 4 min read
04

BlackRock increases market share of UK asset management by 93% over past decade

06 June 2023 • 2 min read
05

abrdn begins £150m share buyback programme

05 June 2023 • 1 min read
06

abrdn US small cap fund placed under review by Morningstar following manager departure

06 June 2023 • 1 min read
14 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Register now
Trustpilot