Hargreaves Lansdown unveils active Global Equity Income fund

Partnered with Aegon, Baillie Gifford and JP Morgan

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown has launched an actively managed global equity income fund to target greater international diversification for its clients.

Set to begin trading on 7 November 2024, the Global Equity Income fund aims to provide HL clients with quick access to global stock markets with "a focus on delivering both reliable income and growth", according to the firm's chief investment officer, Toby Vaughan.  Hargreaves Lansdown agrees to £5.4bn PE takeover offer Vaughan acknowledged that "while UK dividends are a strong and reliable option historically, the strengthening of global dividends is making international diversification an increasingly attractive strategy", a strategy HL says it has seen its clients increasingly adop...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

AJ Bell Investments promotes Ryan Hughes to managing director

Rio Tinto agrees $6.7bn cash deal for Arcadium Lithium

More on Funds

Hargreaves Lansdown unveils active Global Equity Income fund
Funds

Hargreaves Lansdown unveils active Global Equity Income fund

Partnered with Aegon, Baillie Gifford and JP Morgan

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 October 2024 • 1 min read
Hamilton Lane unveils global private infrastructure fund for wealth market
Funds

Hamilton Lane unveils global private infrastructure fund for wealth market

Sits on Evergreen platform

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 08 October 2024 • 1 min read
Savvides takes over £1bn smaller mandate from Whitmore as investors flee funds
Funds

Savvides takes over £1bn smaller mandate from Whitmore as investors flee funds

AUM on both funds has dropped sharply

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 08 October 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot