Hargreaves Lansdown unveils active Global Equity Income fund

Hargreaves Lansdown has launched an actively managed global equity income fund to target greater international diversification for its clients.
Set to begin trading on 7 November 2024, the Global Equity Income fund aims to provide HL clients with quick access to global stock markets with "a focus on delivering both reliable income and growth", according to the firm's chief investment officer, Toby Vaughan. Hargreaves Lansdown agrees to £5.4bn PE takeover offer Vaughan acknowledged that "while UK dividends are a strong and reliable option historically, the strengthening of global dividends is making international diversification an increasingly attractive strategy", a strategy HL says it has seen its clients increasingly adop...
