thematics

Update: New Sanlam managers named as firm assumes responsibility of S&W funds

Funds

Update: New Sanlam managers named as firm assumes responsibility of S&W funds

Boosts AUM by £1.2bn

clock 04 January 2021 •
Robeco boosts trends and thematic team with portfolio manager appointments

People moves

Robeco boosts trends and thematic team with portfolio manager appointments

Plans to expand team’s research resources

clock 04 February 2020 •
Industry Voice - Built to deliver: thematic equity portfolios

Investment

Industry Voice - Built to deliver: thematic equity portfolios

Pictet Asset Management explains how every aspect of the thematic portfolio construction process is geared to helping investors secure better returns from their equity investments.

clock 01 September 2019 •
Six key themes that will influence investors in the coming months

Investment

Six key themes that will influence investors in the coming months

Sustainability, geopolitics and the 'Woodford liquidity crisis'

clock 05 August 2019 •
Industry Voice: Water: the high tech approach

Investment

Industry Voice: Water: the high tech approach

Cedric Lecamp, Senior Investment Manager, at Pictet Asset Management explains how investing in technology holds the key to resolving the world's growing water shortage problems.

clock 03 June 2019 •
Video: The future of smart cities

Investment

Video: The future of smart cities

Industry Voice: Ivo Weinöhrl, Pictet Asset Management, provides insights on the investment opportunities that exist within an urban environment.

clock 28 May 2019 •
Uncovering the true guardians of the environment

Investment

Uncovering the true guardians of the environment

Industry Voice: Pictet Asset Management explains why investing to protect the planet's natural resources requires a deep understanding of industry's ecological footprint.

clock 01 April 2019 •
Urbanisation: the smart investment opportunity

Equities

Urbanisation: the smart investment opportunity

Industry Voice: Ivo Weinoehrl, Senior Investment Manager at Pictet Asset Management, explains how smart technology and sustainability trends are turning cities into a compelling investment opportunity

clock 06 March 2019 •
Thematics Spotlight

Industry

Thematics Spotlight

clock 01 March 2019 •
Pictet's Buffle on how companies are embracing the environmental market

Partner Insight

Pictet's Buffle on how companies are embracing the environmental market

PARTNER INSIGHT: Luciano Diana, senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management, discusses how protecting the environment is now a priority for consumers and companies.

clock 24 January 2019 •
Trustpilot