HANetf combines tech thematic ETFs due to insufficient assets

Effective 28 March

clock • 1 min read

HANetf is set to merge two of its technology-focused thematic ETFs on account of insufficient assets.

In a shareholder notice published on 19 March, the firm said that a special resolution to merge the $16.7m HANS-GINS Cloud Technology Equal Weight UCITS ETF (SKYY) into the $85.9m HANS-GINS Tech Megatrend Equal Weight UCITS ETF (ITEK) was passed by shareholders. The merger is set to take place on 28 March and shareholders who do not want to be involved must request a redemption of their shares by 27 March or will automatically be transferred. HANetf brings small- and mid-cap uranium miners ETF to Europe In a circular to investors proposing the merger, the firm said SKYY failed to g...

Author spotlight

Damisola Sulaiman

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
Effective 28 March

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 20 March 2024 • 1 min read
