Liontrust profits set to beat market expectations despite £4.8bn outflows

Majedie acquisition tempers AUM fall

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
Liontrust CEO John Ions
Image:

Liontrust CEO John Ions

Liontrust is set to deliver profits beyond market expectations, despite recording net outflows of £4.8bn for the 12 months to 31 March 2023.

In a trading update released this morning (19 April), the firm revealed an expected adjusted profit before tax of "not less than £86m".

This comes amid net outflows of £3.8bn over the year, of which £2bn was withdrawn in the past three months.

Liontrust 'in discussions' to buy GAM

However, the net outflows were more than covered by Liontrust's acquisition of Majedie, which saw £5.1bn of assets under management and advice added.

Combined with negative market and investment performance of £2.4bn, Liontrust AUMA shrank 6.3% to £31.4bn over the 12-month period.

Sustainable investment remains a strong asset base for the firm, comprising more than a third of the firm's total AUMA (£11.2bn), with the economic advantage (£7.9bn) and multi asset (£5.1bn) ranges combining to total more than two thirds of Liontrust AUMA.

The Majedie acquisition also boosted profits for Liontrust, with Liontrust chief executive John Ions noting the investment team had generated the majority of the firm's performance fees, adding £12m of a total £17m.

Ions said the acquisition had broadened Liontrust's investment capability, particularly in alternative investments and global equity funds.

Robin Geffen to exit Liontrust amid global equity team consolidation

He added the results came on the backdrop of a "challenging year for Liontrust in terms of net outflows and mixed performance", but argued the firm had delivered "impressive financial performance".

"The strength of a business and the robustness of its strategy is best demonstrated when it is tested in difficult times," Ions said. "The financial strength of Liontrust, superior brand recognition and disciplined focus on investment processes in a very challenging environment is testament to the strong operating platform of the business. This gives me great confidence about the future of Liontrust."

The mixed performance saw several funds falling in the fourth quartile for 1-, 3- and 5-year performance, including Liontrust SF European Growth, Liontrust Global Innovation, Liontrust Emerging Market and Liontrust UK Equity Income.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Former AssetCo head of distribution Gary Collins joins Door

abrdn cuts 27 from multi-asset team as part of investment process redesign

More on Companies

SMFG sold the AT1s in two batches - ¥89bn five-year notes and ¥51bn ten-year bonds
Companies

Japanese bank SMFG first to issue AT1s after Credit Suisse wipeout

$1bn worth of bonds

Cristian Angeloni
clock 19 April 2023 • 1 min read
Liontrust intends to combine GAM's investment management business with its own
Companies

Liontrust 'in discussions' to buy GAM

Potential merger

Cristian Angeloni
clock 18 April 2023 • 1 min read
Paul Hogarth (pictured) is the CEO of Tatton Investment Management.
Companies

Tatton assets grow 22% on the back of record £1.8bn net inflows

As new advice firms joined the platform

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 18 April 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Columbia Threadneedle hands UK Equity Opportunities fund to new manager

19 April 2023 • 1 min read
02

Invesco partners with UBS for launch of Sustainable Eurozone Equity fund

19 April 2023 • 2 min read
03

Former MPC member urges BoE to tighten policy faster

18 April 2023 • 3 min read
04

Hambro Perks co-founder and CEO quietly exits

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

BofA: Credit crunch fears drive investors into highest bond allocation since GFC

19 April 2023 • 2 min read
06

Liontrust profits set to beat market expectations despite £4.8bn outflows

19 April 2023 • 2 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot