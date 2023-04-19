Liontrust profits set to beat market expectations despite £4.8bn outflows

In a trading update released this morning (19 April), the firm revealed an expected adjusted profit before tax of "not less than £86m".

This comes amid net outflows of £3.8bn over the year, of which £2bn was withdrawn in the past three months.

Liontrust 'in discussions' to buy GAM

However, the net outflows were more than covered by Liontrust's acquisition of Majedie, which saw £5.1bn of assets under management and advice added.

Combined with negative market and investment performance of £2.4bn, Liontrust AUMA shrank 6.3% to £31.4bn over the 12-month period.

Sustainable investment remains a strong asset base for the firm, comprising more than a third of the firm's total AUMA (£11.2bn), with the economic advantage (£7.9bn) and multi asset (£5.1bn) ranges combining to total more than two thirds of Liontrust AUMA.

The Majedie acquisition also boosted profits for Liontrust, with Liontrust chief executive John Ions noting the investment team had generated the majority of the firm's performance fees, adding £12m of a total £17m.

Ions said the acquisition had broadened Liontrust's investment capability, particularly in alternative investments and global equity funds.

Robin Geffen to exit Liontrust amid global equity team consolidation

He added the results came on the backdrop of a "challenging year for Liontrust in terms of net outflows and mixed performance", but argued the firm had delivered "impressive financial performance".

"The strength of a business and the robustness of its strategy is best demonstrated when it is tested in difficult times," Ions said. "The financial strength of Liontrust, superior brand recognition and disciplined focus on investment processes in a very challenging environment is testament to the strong operating platform of the business. This gives me great confidence about the future of Liontrust."

The mixed performance saw several funds falling in the fourth quartile for 1-, 3- and 5-year performance, including Liontrust SF European Growth, Liontrust Global Innovation, Liontrust Emerging Market and Liontrust UK Equity Income.